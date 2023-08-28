Baldur’s Gate 3: Obtaining the Gloves of Soul Catching

The Gloves of Soul Catching is one of the best legendary armaments that you will be able to obtain in Baldur’s Gate 3, especially if you have a Monk in the party. The gloves will carry you through the late game and will make some of the hardest encounters significantly easier.

However, finding the Gloves of Soul Catching is not easy, and there are many in the community who are struggling to get their hands on it. It will require you to defeat Rafael to rescue Hope and unlock it, but doing this is challenging for many.

Hence, today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over everything you need to do to get your hands on the Gloves of Soul Catching in the table-top RPG.

Unlocking the Gloves of Soul Catching in Baldur’s Gate 3

Speak to Hellsik to start the ritual (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

To get your hands on the legendary Gloves of Soul Catching in Baldur’s Gate 3, here is what you will need to do:

Make your way to the House of Hope in Baldur’s Gate 3

The first thing you need to do to get the gloves will be to make your way to the House of Hope, but in order to do so, you need to have the Orphic Hammer in your inventory, which you can obtain in Act 3 after accepting Raphael’s deal.

You will then need to make your way to Devil’s Fee and interact with Helsik at X: -39 Y: 5 coordinates. You will need to win the Persuasion checks here, and it will have a Difficulty Check of 20.

Once you have beaten it, she will give you a key and other items to perform the Ritual. To conduct the Ritual, you need to go to Helsik’s Room, where you will find circles.

Here, place the objects in the respective circles:

The Coin of Mammon will go on the top right star point

The skill will be on the point that is located near the desk

From the Coin of Mammon, go clockwise and place the Diamond

After the Diamond places the Incense

Once all the points are occupied, place the Infernal Marble at the center

Once you are done, a portal will open to the House of Hope.

Complete the “Save Hope” quest in Baldur’s Gate 3

Once you have made your way through the portal, the “Save Hope” quest will automatically kick off, and you need to complete it to get the Gloves of Soul Catching.

After you are in the House of Hope, you need to head to the X:-6452 Y:2911 coordinates and then open the Proson Hatchway. It will directly lead you to Hope’s Prison, where an encounter awaits. Defeat the mob, and then proceed to use the Orphic Hammer to break the crystals that power the chains holding Hope captive.

When Hope is free, look for Raphael’s safe in the X:-6488 Y:2988 coordinates. There will be a note inside it containing instructions that will lead you to the X:-6540 Y:2922 coordinates.

Tear up Raphale's contract with you (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Here, you will find the contract that you have struck with Raphael. Choose the option that says “Speak the Words” when interacting with it, and it will automatically tear the contract in pieces.

Defeat Raphael to get the Gloves of Soul Catching in Baldur’s Gate 3

The final step to get the gloves will be to defeat Raphael himself. While he is not a difficult boss to overcome, it may require some tactical prowess. Once you have torn up the contract, Raphael will appear from the same portal you did. Defeat him and talk to Hope to round out the quest line.

Hope will thank you and reward you with the Gloves of Soul Catching, which is easily one of the best items for min-maxing Monk builds in Baldur’s Gate 3.