Baldur’s Gate 3 Rosymorn Monastery puzzle guide: All Ceremonial Weapons and where to find them

As you progress through Baldur’s Gate 3, you will eventually come across the Rosymorn Monastery, which has one of the more complicated puzzles in the game. To start the puzzle, you will need to make your way to the second floor and then look for pedestals. Your task involves placing the correct Ceremonial Weapons on these pedestals. However, finding these items in the Monastery is easier said than done.

Hence, it’s not all that surprising why so many in the community are quite confused about where they need to look for these weapons in the game.

Hence, today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over some of the things you need to do to acquire all the ceremonial weapons and complete the Rosymorn Monastery puzzle.

Completing the Rosymorn Monastery puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3

When you go to the second floor of the Rosymon Monastery in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will come across the room containing the puzzles. There will be pedestals all along with the windows. There will also be a glass stain in the ceiling that depicts all four Dawnmasters and how each pedestal is a representative of them

The Ceremonial Longswords will already be in its designated pedestal, so you will be required to find the Ceremonial weapons for the other three Dawn masters:

Ceremonial Warhammer

Ceremonial Battleaxe

Rusty Mace

Below is how you will be able to acquire all three:

Pick your way through the Enchanted Door (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Obtaining the Ceremonial Battleaxe in Baldur’s Gate 3

To find the Battlezxe, you must leave the room and turn right, where there will be a locked enchanted door. Pick the lock with a rogue, make your way in, destroy the bed blocking the way, and jump over the cupboard to enter the room.

Be prepared for an encounter here because you will have to fight through a Guardian of Faith to get the Battleaxe. However, the fight is not too hard, and after you have taken down the Guardian, you will obtain the Ceremonial Battleaxe.

Obtaining the Ceremonial Warhammer in Baldur’s Gate 3

After making your way out of the room with the Battleaxe, you will spot some vines that are coming down the ceiling. By interacting with it, you can climb it, which will then take you to the roof.

You will find a lot of dead goblins lying around here, and you will just need to search the area to get the Warhammer.

Find the dead Goblin nest (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Obtaining the Rusty Mace in Baldur's Gate 3

For the Rusty Mace, you will need to return to the room with the puzzle and then head over to the broken window. You will need to jump down the shattered floor below and go to a small door at the end of the hallway on the ground floor. You will find the Mace next to some rubble located by the window.

Once you have all the Ceremonial weapons, return to the puzzle room and place the weapons on the correct pedestal. This will complete the Rosymorn Monastery puzzle for you while at the same time completing the Dawnmaster Vaseid questline.