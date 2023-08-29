Baldur's Gate 3 Strange Ox location guide

In Baldur's Gate 3, animals are an integral part, and you'll encounter them from a pretty early stage. Unlike many other video games of this genre, Larian's latest adventure allows you to interact and even chat with these creatures. Doing so isn't merely cosmetic - you can unlock extra quests that aren't available in any other way.

One such exciting creature is the mysterious Ox, present in three locations. This animal will appear like any other Ox within the game. However, when you proceed to kill it, it turns into a slimed abomination, which is then explained by the lore of Baldur's Gate 3. Naturally, you'll want to trigger an encounter, but doing so will require you to know its location. Thankfully, if you miss it on the first chance, you can still meet it in two other areas.

Baldur's Gate 3 strange ox locations

You will meet this mysterious creature as early as in Act 1. This animal will be around Emerald Grove, one of the earliest locations you'll venture into.

You will find the Strange Ox near the entrance to the Druid's sanctuary. It's slightly harder to locate here since it's in a herd.

In Act 2, one of the foremost essential points of interest is the Last Light Inn. The Strange Ox can be found here if it hasn't already been killed.

You get a final opportunity in Act 3, where the strange ox can be found in The Hollow, where it roams near the stone columns. Hence, Baldur's Gate 3 makes it pretty easy for you to meet this creature. Even if you are well into your savings, you don't need to return to any areas you have left behind. Most players are unlikely to have reached The Hollow by now.

Interact with the Strange Ox in Baldur's Gate 3

As mentioned earlier, the Strange Ox is a monster disguised as an animal. However, its interaction pretty much happens in a typical fashion.

You can use the Speak with Animal spell if your character or your companion has the ability. This is the most common way to interact with animals within the game.

If you can't access the Speak with Animal spell, you can use a scroll to get it done.

If your custom character is a druid (or you have Halsin), you can use your animal form to interact with the Ox.

Like you, the Ox also wants to reach Baldur's Gate, and you'll also get to know a part of its story. To reveal the monster, you'll have to attack the Ox and then battle out its anomaly form to defeat it.