Baldur's Gate 3: Where are the Missing Letters located?

The final chapter of Baldur's Gate 3 takes you to Act 3, where there's a mission that requires you to find missing letters. Once again, the focus will be on the primary campaign that sets you up for a grand ending. However, there are some curious side quests along the way, and one of them involves you finding a set of missing letters.

This is one of the easier-to-miss quests in Baldur's Gate 3. There's barely any hint at first regarding what's to be done and how you must approach it. However, it involves finding a winged companion in the form of a pigeon, which is the first part of the quest.

Finding the pigeon will lead you to the second part of getting to the missing letters' location.

Baldur's Gate 3 Missing Letters pigeon location

The quest surrounding these letters appears at a different beginning of Act 3. In fact, you have to reach the Sword Coast Courier Building.

While the exact location of the letters isn't marked, the quest circle will surround the building.

Head to the door past the Courier employee, and go upstairs.

There are several pigeons located here.

Speak to the one closest to you. It is sitting on a barrel.

You must use a character who has the ability to speak with animals or use a scroll. If you cannot speak with them, the quest will not work.

Baldur's Gate 3 Missing Letters location

Based on the pigeon's information, you will now know precisely where to find the letters.

You need to reach the rooftop of the Open Hand Temple situated to the west of the Sword Coast Courier Building.

Head inside the temple and go to the kitchen.

Exit via the door on the right, then take another right turn and go down the stairs.

You'll find a vine that will allow you to climb to the top of the roof.

There's a more accessible alternative, but it might not be available for your characters. You will need to utilize either the Fly or the Misty Step ability, both of which will allow you to go directly to the top of the roof. This is not only the easier way to reach the roof, but it's also quicker. The tradeoff is that only some characters have the required abilities.

Once you reach the roof, head towards the center.

You'll find a bird's nest which contains Tara the Tressym.

Interact with Tara, and you will get the missing letters.

You can choose to either read the letter or take it unopened to the Sword Coast Courier Building. While you're free to choose either option, the final reward will vary based on your choices in Baldur's Gate 3.