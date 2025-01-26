Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Guandu guide (Chapter 4)

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, the Battle of Guandu stands as one of the most iconic missions in Chapter 4, marking a pivotal moment in the conflict between Cao Cao and Yuan Shao. This high-stakes showdown is all about strategy, power, and relentless combat as you dismantle Yuan Shao’s forces and secure a hard-earned victory.

Not only does this mission test your skills on the battlefield, but it also serves as the conclusion to Chapter 4 of the Wei storyline under Cao Cao’s leadership. With everything on the line, this guide breaks down steps to ensure you dominate the Battle of Guandu in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Note: Gameplay experiences may vary.

How to complete Battle of Guandu in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 4)

Preparation

Yuan Shao location for the Battle of Guandu in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Weapon:

Sky Splitter (or switch to Podao or General Sword if it suits your style).

Gem:

Oblivion Gem

Battle Arts:

Dragon Sweep Slash

Sp. Sea of Flames

Sp. Palm Strike

Blade Typhoon

Accessories:

Divine Turtle’s Shell

Drum of Zealous Advance.

Horse:

Mahogany

Companion:

Zhang Liao

Battle of Guandu walkthrough

Take down Han Juzi and other generals heading from northeast base (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Securing the eastern bases

Start by taking control of the eastern enemy bases. Eliminate key enemies like Wang Mo and nearby soldiers. Use combos, Musou attacks, and Battle Arts to sweep through the forces.

Capturing these bases will boost your allies' morale, making the next phase of the battle smoother.

2) Northeast Push

Next, focus on the northeastern base where enemies like Han Juzi and other generals are stationed. Expect a larger army here, so rely on Musou attacks and fire volleys to thin their ranks.

As Cao Cao’s forces advance toward Wuchao, take down Zhengi and Chunyu Qiong in the process. Clearing this area will free up your allies for further assaults.

3) Regrouping at center point (A)

After clearing the bases, head to Point A to regroup with allied forces like Guo Jia and Xiahou Dun. At this stage, you’ll face Zhang He’s large force, which requires your assistance to secure the area.

Use a mix of Musou attacks, Battle Arts, and fire volleys to overpower his forces.

Maintain map awareness to avoid being overwhelmed by reinforcements.

4) Clearing Western Bases

Before charging Yuan Shao’s final base, eliminate enemies in the western bases, including generals like Xun Chen. This step weakens Yuan Shao’s defenses and limits his reinforcements during the final assault.

5) Final push: Yuan Shao’s base

Final rounds in Battle of Guandu' Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Outside Yuan Shao’s final base, you’ll encounter a barricade of enemies. Use your full arsenal — combos, fire volleys, and Musou attacks — to break through.

Yuan Shao will launch a fierce overwhelming charge, sending Yuan Tan and Yuan Shang with an enormous force. Defeat them both within three minutes to prevent the charge from escalating. Companion-swap to Zhang Liao if needed, and go all out with Blade Typhoon and Dragon Sweep Slash.

If you wish, engage Zhang He in a duel before entering Yuan Shao’s base. His swift attacks can be tricky, so rely on parries and Musou combos to bring him down. Yuan Shao won’t go down easily. Surrounded by his elite warriors, he’ll put up a strong resistance. Use tactics like fire volleys and crowd control Battle Arts to chip away at his defenses.

Tips for success

Use mahogany : Quick movement between bases is critical, especially during timed objectives.

: Quick movement between bases is critical, especially during timed objectives. Health management : Pots scattered across the battlefield contain Meat Buns — break them regularly to heal.

: Pots scattered across the battlefield contain Meat Buns — break them regularly to heal. Map awareness: Keep an eye on reinforcements and ambushes to adapt your strategy on the fly.

Even if Yuan Shao manages to flee, the Battle of Guandu will still conclude in victory, with Cao Cao securing a significant win.

