Battlefield 5 News: Dice Removes Dual Mode from the Game 

Tarun Sayal
CONTRIBUTOR
News
10   //    13 May 2019, 12:33 IST

Battlefield V Image Courtesy ( Comic Book )
Battlefield V is a single, multiplayer fps game developed and published by EA Dice. Recently Dice the developer of battlefield series has announced a huge Battlefield V update. The duo mode from the game has been removed. According to Dice, not enough players were playing the duo mode which lead to empty server and long time in matchmaking. This is so frustrating for other players to remain in the queue for several minutes to find a match.

As the players of Battlefield V firestorm already know that the DUO mode was released in April 2019 and was available for a limited period of time only. After getting a positive response from players, Dice decided to release this mode for a permanent period. But few weeks after, players started to lose their interest from this mode which resulted in decrease in the number of players in the mode.

On Reddit Dice manager announced that "Genuinely, it will return," but in some other form. According to them, they will make this mode available only on a special event or occasion. Somehow fans of Battlefield V are very disappointed with this news because duo mode was the only hope when they don't find enough players for squad mode and Reddit post recieved a total of 74% downvotes and a lot of negative comments from their fans.

Till now only Solo and Squad mode are available in matchmaking. Freeman the community manager of EA said

Will duos mode return? “We never say never. We're confident that we'll see it again! 

So we can conclude from above statement that duo mode will get back in game but after some specific period of time.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News.

Also, read

Best Multiplayer Games You Should Play

