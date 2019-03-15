×
Battlefield V News: Firestorm trailer released, more details

Pratyay
ANALYST
News
19   //    15 Mar 2019, 00:02 IST

EA has finally released the first trailed for Battlefield V's Firestorm mode
EA has finally released the first trailed for Battlefield V's Firestorm mode

Battlefield V's launch was mired in controversy and the game sold disappointingly when compared to previous installments in the series. However, it's almost time for the game's long-awaited battle royale mode - Firestorm - is almost here. Firestorm will be up against stiff competition against the likes of Fortnite, PUBG, as well as EA's own breakout, hit Apex Legends.

EA finally launched the official trailed for Firestorm earlier today and it certainly looks impressive. You can watch the trailer for yourself below:


EA's website has the following to say about Firestorm:

Objectives and Reinforcements
Overcome your foes to claim Objectives and get your hands on powerful loot, from the Panzer IV to the flare gun that calls in a V-1 rocket.
Combat Vehicles
Jump into 17 types of vehicles, including tanks and towable cannons, a prototype helicopter, and even the coveted tractor.
Weapons and Armour
Armour up, loot rare gear, then take on infantry and vehicles alike with weapons, explosives, and gadgets.
More to Come
The fury of Firestorm will grow after launch, with new features and improvements coming to all Battlefield V players, including an initial introduction of a Duos mode in April as part of Chapter 3: Trial by Fire.

EA is putting a lot of hope into Firestorm being a success especially after the debacle that was the launch of Anthem. The game was supposed to be EA's big release of 2019, a 10-year live experience, but has launched a hollow shell and with a myriad of issues from the loot drop ratios to the game, on rare occasions, temporarily bricking PS4's.

Anthem players are also currently protesting against BioWare's handling of the game and a certain section are staying off playing Anthem this week as a result.

