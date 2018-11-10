Battlefield V: The Official Launch Trailer is Here

Battlefield V is an upcoming first-person shooter video game. It is developed by EA DICE and published by Electronic Arts. Battlefield V is set to be the sixteenth installment in the Battlefield series.

It is set to be released worldwide for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 20, 2018.

Bear in mind that those who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition of the game will be granted early access to the game on November 15, 2018, and Origin Access Premium subscribers on PC may access the game beginning 9 November 2018. The game will continue on from its precursor Battlefield 1 by focusing on World War II.

As we speak, it is worth noting that the pre-release reception of the game has been mixed. The announcement trailer caused a major backlash from fans of the series.

The reasons they cited are that there is a dearth of female players in the game alongside a lack of historical accuracy that taints the game.

There have been numerous complaints with regards to the use of certain weapons, prosthetics, and body art as being deeply out of place in that time period. Some fans have also expressed frustration with regards to the portrayal of women in the game.

They specify the woman featured in the trailer as British women, while in reality they never participated in frontline combat at the vanguard. Instead, they were mostly relegated to supporting roles.

Now coming to the launch trailer. The trailer starts with a number of short scenes and cuts that direct the viewer towards snippets that encircle the traditional gameplay stuff of the game.

We then follow the adventure of the airplanes as they cut their way across the high snowy mountains and the low plains. Then, we cut towards the tanks as they roll across the countryside. And therein, the trailer ends.

Much can be anticipated from the game given the rare accolades it has received.