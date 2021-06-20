Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) vs Garena Free Fire: 5 major similarities between the games

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the trendiest topic on the internet as Krafton released its Early Access version on June 17th. Free Fire also saw a surge in its active user base after its recent OB28 update.

As Battlegrounds Mobile India made its way into the Indian Esports community, fans have already started pointing out similarities and differences between BGMI and popular BR titles like PUBG Mobile Lite, COD Mobile, PUBG Mobile, etc.

Today, this article lists some of the significant similarities between Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire.

Similarities between Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire

1) The gameplay style

The gameplay style of Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India is the same. Both share a battle royale theme where players land on an island and fight each other to be the last man standing.

However, gameplay mechanics differ as BGMI sees 100 players, whereas Free Fire sees 50 players landing on an island. Free Fire also features arcade-style gameplay, whereas Battlegrounds Mobile India incorporates life-like realistic elements.

2) Voice chat feature

The voice chat feature is available in Free Fire and BGMI. It is a great feature that allows players to communicate in the lobby and during the game.

It strengthens in-game communication and helps in a better exchange of strategies where players can call out for backups while engaged in combat.

3) Royale Pass and Elite Pass

Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire have a rank-tier-based reward system called Royale Pass and Elite Pass, respectively.

Both of these ranked passes have to be purchased via in-game currencies. The Royale Pass and Elite Pass offer exclusive rewards to players upon completing the specified mission sets.

4) Events

Events are an integral part of Free Fire. Though BGMI has just launched, players can already see many global events and exclusive rewards to collect in the game.

Free Fire hosts frequent events celebrating Indian festivals. Fans are also expecting the same from Battlegrounds Mobile India, where BGMI will host exclusive events for Indian players.

5) In-game purchases

Both Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India allow players to make in-game purchases. These purchases are made using real money and are converted to in-game currencies.

The in-game currency for Free Fire is diamonds, while that of BGMI are UCs. Players can use diamonds and UCs to make in-game purchases.

