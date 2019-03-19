×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BE3: Bethesda is coming to E3 in 2019

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
19 Mar 2019, 00:34 IST

BE3
BE3

Bethesda will return to E3 this year on June 9th (5.30PM PT) at Los Angeles for their 5th annual Bethesda E3 showcased. They took to their Twitter to announce their confirmation.


Bethesda E3 conferences had been pretty stale when compared to other big publishers such as Sony, Microsoft as well as Ubisoft in the last couple of years so seeing them return comes as a bit of shock. Moreover, after a disaster called Fallout 76, It will be the first time Bethesda's PR head Pete Hines will make a public appearance.

Considering what's in store for Bethesda this year aside Rage 2 which releases on 14 May, it seems their biggest focus this time around will be on Doom Eternal which will get a new gameplay trailer that Bethesda has already confirmed.

Aside from the new Doom, we already know that there's a new Wolfenstein game in development called Wolfenstein youngblood - a co-op shooter which serves as a stand-alone sequel to 2017's Wolfenstein: The New Colossus and is set 19 years later after the events of that game.

Other than these two titles, nothing else has been confirmed though Fallout 76 will indeed have a huge presence during the conference with the game getting new updates planned for the future.

The biggest question is whether Todd Howard will grace the stage yet again this year to talk about their upcoming projects which consist of Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6, both of which are out of release dates and release windows and are most probably next-generation titles.

On the other games, we might just get a new The Evil within the game or a completely new IP from Tango Gameworks who has been silent since The Evil Within 2 released back in the fall of 2017.

What announcement are you most looking forward from Bethesda at this year's E3 conference? Tell us in the comments down below.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.



Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Shrey Katsura loves to read out of the world stories and relate it to his life. He also loves writing short fictions which are often inspired by his lucid dreams and the way he sees the real world. He spends more time in the huge open worlds of his favourite video games and dreaming in Owl City rather than having vague small talks with people. You can see the world through his vision by visiting- @The Katsura Family.
Bethesda: New Fallout game listed by Amazon; Could be Fallout 3/Fallout New Vegas Remake
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Xbox boss teases E3 2019 plans
RELATED STORY
Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red's RPG Will Be Featured in E3 2019
RELATED STORY
EA won't hold a traditional press conference at E3 2019; Plans for EA PLAY revealed.
RELATED STORY
Fallout 76 News: Bethesda Reveals New Content For Early 2019
RELATED STORY
Fallout 76: 2019 Roadmap revealed; here's everything you need to know
RELATED STORY
Fallout 76 News: Bethesda under fire again from fans with bigger resolution support
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Westworld Mobile Game gets shut down after getting sued by Bethesda
RELATED STORY
Fallout 76 News: Wild Appalachia patch set for March 13th
RELATED STORY
Fallout 76 News: Bethesda vows to replace nylon bags with canvas bags promised to $200 Power Armor Edition buyers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us