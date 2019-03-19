BE3: Bethesda is coming to E3 in 2019

BE3

Bethesda will return to E3 this year on June 9th (5.30PM PT) at Los Angeles for their 5th annual Bethesda E3 showcased. They took to their Twitter to announce their confirmation.

Bethesda E3 conferences had been pretty stale when compared to other big publishers such as Sony, Microsoft as well as Ubisoft in the last couple of years so seeing them return comes as a bit of shock. Moreover, after a disaster called Fallout 76, It will be the first time Bethesda's PR head Pete Hines will make a public appearance.

Considering what's in store for Bethesda this year aside Rage 2 which releases on 14 May, it seems their biggest focus this time around will be on Doom Eternal which will get a new gameplay trailer that Bethesda has already confirmed.

Aside from the new Doom, we already know that there's a new Wolfenstein game in development called Wolfenstein youngblood - a co-op shooter which serves as a stand-alone sequel to 2017's Wolfenstein: The New Colossus and is set 19 years later after the events of that game.

Other than these two titles, nothing else has been confirmed though Fallout 76 will indeed have a huge presence during the conference with the game getting new updates planned for the future.

The biggest question is whether Todd Howard will grace the stage yet again this year to talk about their upcoming projects which consist of Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6, both of which are out of release dates and release windows and are most probably next-generation titles.

On the other games, we might just get a new The Evil within the game or a completely new IP from Tango Gameworks who has been silent since The Evil Within 2 released back in the fall of 2017.

What announcement are you most looking forward from Bethesda at this year's E3 conference? Tell us in the comments down below.

