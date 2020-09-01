Yesterday, we talked about the recent controversy that former Disney actor Bella Thorne is embroiled in. After her recent decision to join the content-subscription platform OnlyFans, it was reported that Thorne had managed to earn a whopping $2 million within a week.

However, things did not turn out to be so simple. A lot of her fans who bought her content started charging back the payments and claimed that they were not provided the content they were promised. Bella Thorne apparently sold what she claimed were nude photographs, for $200. However, as customers later found out, the pictures were not what was promised.

Let’s talk about the alleged $200 PPV from Bella Thorne, shall we?

1. A screenshot is going around saying she asked her fans for $200 for a “naked” pic that wasn’t actually naked.

2. As a result people say Onlyfans limited it PPV to $50(now $100) because they felt scammed by BT. pic.twitter.com/74zSUFoUkZ — Michelle T 🔝2% Onlyfans ☀️ (@Michelle_T_MFC) August 28, 2020

While OnlyFans later claimed that the sudden change in rules was not because of one user, other content creators thought otherwise. As you can see in the above post, the payment waiting time has been increased to 30 days, while there is now a $50 limit on PPV. Further, customers are not allowed to tip more than $100.

via TMZ

Now, TheQuartering has posted a video on the matter.

Did Bella Thorne lie about her OnlyFans 'documentary'?

Earlier this month, Bella Thorne decided to join OnlyFans and posted the following on Twitter. The reason she gave for this move was that she was making a documentary with American film director Sean Baker. The movie would be related to the stigma surrounding Sex workers.

Me + ONLY FANS + SEAN BAKER= A BOMB ASS MOVIE 😍😍😍 https://t.co/Bbq60X5SxE pic.twitter.com/MM4dw0SWjw — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 19, 2020

A few days earlier, when the controversy had blown up, Thorne had claimed on Twitter that she was working towards the removal of such stigma, and claimed that she had herself been a recipient of it in the past. She even claimed that she could do so because she was a mainstream voice who had popular support.

Credit: Bella Thorne, Twitter

However, it has now emerged that she had been lying about certain aspects of the issue. For starters, Sean Baker himself took to Twitter to explain that he had no agreement to make a documentary with Bella Thorne in the near future.

As you can see below, the filmmaker claimed that he had had a conversation about such a project happening in the far future, but wasn't at all involved in Bella Thorne's decision to join OnlyFans.

Comparing this to Thorne's claims, she not only said that such an agreement existed, but also claimed that the money she would get out of her troubles would go into the making of such a documentary. Sean Baker distanced himself from the whole 'OnlyFans' saga and said that he wouldn't do anything that could hurt a community.

As it appears, Thorne did lie, or at least misrepresent certain facts. You can see TheQuartering's video on the OnlyFans matter below.