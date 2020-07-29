Best 5 PC games like Project I.G.I

Project I.G.I is one of the few video games that trigger nostalgia among players. Even though it was released way back in 2000, this game is still immensely popular because of its story and gameplay.

Over the years, many games have been inspired by Project I.G.I. Like the famous tactical first-person shooter video game, these games are known for the weapons they offer, intriguing action and tactical gameplay.

5 best games like Project I.G.I

Here are five of the best games which are inspired by Project I.G.I:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Image Courtesy: PlayStation Store)

Infinity Ward, who are the developers of Call of Duty, did a great job remaking the original Modern Warfare series. This game is packed with action and violence. It also has a multiplayer mode where you can defeat your enemies by building the ultimate squad.

Battlefield Hardline

Battlefield Hardline (Image Courtesy: Battlefield, YouTube)

Battlefield Hardline is also a first-person shooter game where you can select any one of five modes to play in: Heists, Rescue, Blood Money, Crosshair and Hotwire. Players have access to various high-end weapons and vehicles to help them in their endeavours in the game.

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 (Image Courtesy: Steam)

Borderlands 3 is very similar to Project I.G.I as it is a first-person shooter game with a lot of action. You will have to choose from a variety of guns and use them to defend your home as enemies from different parts of the galaxy try to attack it.

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 (Image Courtesy: Epic Games)

Far Cry 5 is all about stopping a radical cult who has taken over the fictional land of Hope County in Montana. Be mentally prepared for a lot of gory violence! Stand up for the rights of the common people and eradicate the cult for the greater good.

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam (Image Courtesy: GameGator)

The best part about Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is that it will offer you a large variety of weapons to choose from. There are more than 20 maps that you can play in and over 60 player MP matches that you can be a part of. All in all, this is a very detailed game which gives you a lot of good options.