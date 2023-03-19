Kamisato Ayaka is one of the most powerful characters in Genshin Impact, and fortunately for players, she is about to get her second rerun banner in just a few days. She is a 5-star Cryo unit who will be returning in the second phase of v3.5 alongside Shenhe, who, interestingly, is also a 5-star Cryo unit.

This article will showcase some of the best 5-star and 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact that players can give to their Ayaka.

Mistsplitter Reforged and other weapon options for Ayaka in Genshin Impact

1) Mistsplitter Reforged

Mistsplitter Reforged is Ayaka's best weapon option (Image via HoYoverse)

Mistsplitter Reforged is Kamisato Ayaka's 5-star limited signature sword in Genshin Impact and is simply her best option. It is considered one of the most powerful weapons in the game thanks to its insane stats and passives.

The 5-star sword from the Inazuma series provides a huge amount of 44.1% CRIT DMG, and at refinement one, it also increases the user's Elemental DMG by 12% along with other additional buffs.

2) Haran Geppaku Futsu

Haran Geppaku Futsu is an incredible weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Interestingly, Haran Geppaku Futsu is Ayato's signature weapon, and he happens to be Ayaka's brother. This 5-star sword is the next-best option for the Cryo Princess of Genshin Impact.

Since it is a CRIT Rate weapon, it will ensure that Ayaka deals consistent CRIT DMG to her enemies. The sword's passive also increases the user's Elemental DMG by 12% at R1.

3) Primordial Jade Cutter

Primordial Jade Cutter is a good CRIT weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Primordial Jade Cutter is a 5-star weapon from Liyue's Primordial Jade series, and similar to the previous entry, it is also a CRIT Rate weapon.

Although the sword's HP passive will be wasted on Ayaka, she will get a permanent increase in her ATK based on her Max HP.

4) Summit Shaper

Summit Shaper is good with shield support units (Image via HoYoverse)

Summit Shaper is another 5-star weapon from Liyue, and this weapon provides a ton of ATK from its stats and passives. The shield strength passive may look like a waste at first glance.

However, if Kamisato Ayaka is paired with someone like Zhongli or Diona, she can fully use all the skills and produce incredible results.

5) The Black Sword

The Black Sword is Ayaka's best 4-star option (Image via HoYoverse)

The Black Sword is a CRIT Rate weapon that can only be obtained by purchasing the Battle Pass in Genshin Impact. It is arguably the best 4-star sword for Ayaka.

Similar to the previous CRIT Rate weapons on the list, The Black Sword will allow the Shirasagi no Himegimi to deal CRIT DMG against enemies consistently.

In addition, the weapon's passive also increases the DMG from Normal and Charged Attacks by 20%, which is really good for Ayaka.

6) Blackcliff Longsword

Blackcliff Longsword provides a good amount of CRIT DMG (Image via HoYoverse)

Blackcliff Longsword is a 4-star weapon that can be obtained from the Paimon's Bargains shop by exchanging 24 Masterless Glitters. The sword provides a good amount of 36.8% CRIT DMG at level 90.

At R1, after defeating an enemy, the weapon's passive increases the wielder's ATK by 12% for 30 seconds. The aforementioned effect can be stacked up to three times, and the duration of each stack is counted independently.

7) Amenoma Kageuchi

Amenoma Kageuchi is the best F2P option (Image via HoYoverse)

Amenoma Kageuchi is arguably the best F2P weapon for Ayaka in Genshin Impact. Fortunately, it can be obtained for free from the Blacksmith NPCs as long as the player has Northlander Sword Billets.

While the stats of the Inazuman craftable weapon may not look that appealing, the main reason why it is considered the best F2P option for Ayaka is its passives, which grant some amount of energy whenever she uses her Elemental Burst.

