Best All Legendary Deck in Clash Royale (March 2022)

Clash Royale is a popular mobile game in which players battle in real time with cards ranging from Common to Champion rarity. A higher rarity card is harder to get and can obviously deliver more damage for a smaller Elixir cost than many other cards.

Legendary cards, which may be obtained from Legendary or higher chests and store quests, are the second highest rarity in Clash Royale, just below Champion cards. There are 18 Legendary cards in the game, separated into three categories: troops, defenses, and spells. In this article, we'll go through the best all-eight-card Legendary deck for clan wars and multiplayer battles.

Best All Legendary Cards Deck in Clash Royale

1) Electro Wizard

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 290

Hitpoints: 944

Once players reach Arena 8, they can unlock Electro Wizard, a strong legendary card. He's a one-target unit with high hitpoints and damage and also has the ability to slow down an opponent's troops, making him a good counter to troops that deal high damage.

2) Miner

Miner in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 256

Hitpoints: 1600

Miners can be unlocked from Arena 4 by opening a Legendary Chest. It is a melee unit with high hitpoints and average damage that may be placed anywhere in the arena. Its ability to quickly approach towers without taking damage makes it one of the best troops in Clash Royale.

3) Magic Archer

Magic Archer (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 152

Hitpoints: 704

Magic Archer is a powerful unit that deals a lot of damage but has a low hitpoint count. He shoots arrows in a straight line, aiming for all troops in the arrow's route. This is an ideal support troop for dealing with large swarms of enemies.

4) Log

Log card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 384

This is a spell card that can be unlocked in Arena 6. When used, it rolls across the battlefield, injuring a number of troops in an area. It is particularly effective for halting an enemy's ground attack as well as inflicting damage on troops while driving them back.

5) Princess

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Add this Emote to your collection by completing the Princess Draft Challenge! Add this Emote to your collection by completing the Princess Draft Challenge! 🎉 https://t.co/8z7bCopCHx

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 224

Hitpoints: 345

Princess is a low-hitpoint card that players can unlock if they reach Arena 5. She's an area-damage specialist who can assault troops from a considerable distance. She can target and shoot opposing towers directly from the bridge because of her tremendous range.

6) Lumberjack

Lumberjack card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 320

Hitpoints: 1696

Lumberjack is a fast melee unit with significant damage and moderate hitpoints. When he dies, he leaves a Rage Spell behind, which boosts the attack and movement speed of friendly troops and buildings inside the spell's effective radius for a short period of time.

7) Graveyard

Graveyard Spell (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 108

Hitpoints: 108

Graveyard is one of Clash Royale's greatest spell cards. It's an attack spell that summons 15 Skeletons over a large area. Skeletons appear one by one on the spell radius's edge in a random order, able to dish out serious damage quickly.

8) Fisherman

Fisherman card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 256

Hitpoints: 1152

The Fisherman is a powerful Legendary unit that can only attack one target but deals good damage. Additionally, the Fisherman can use a hook to entangle enemy troops and drag them towards him.

