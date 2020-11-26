Best Among Us strategies to follow for smarter plays

Despite it's simplistic outlook, Among Us can be quite intimidating at times. Figuring out the impostor in this social deduction game is no small task.

A group of four to ten people are split into two teams consisting of crewmates and one to three Imposters. The crewmates in Among Us have to stay alive by performing simple tasks and identifying who among them, are impostors.

Till being ejected, the impostors have to lay low with their identities, at the same time sabotaging and killing crewmates.

How to Win every game of Among Us

Image via InnerSloth Studios

The foremost concern for every impostor should be to avoid any kind of suspicion from the crewmates. In order to blend in with the rest, players need to master how to fake tasks in Among Us.

Having prior knowledge of how long each task takes to complete would make things easier for the impostors. Marinating crewmates is something which the impostors need to know well too.

Lying and spinning tales should come naturally to any Imposter. Keeping one’s alibi ready on being caught near a body, or using quick wit to defend oneself in a few strong words, would come in handy. If the marination is done properly, getting out of these sticky situations shouldn't be a problem.

Sabotaging goes hand in hand with killing in Among Us. Switch off lights, sabotage oxygen tanks or machinery, and create other distractions for the players. A proper knowledge of the map can be very handy for players who want to excel as impostors.

How To Win Among Us As a Crewmate

Image via InnerSloth Studios

Being vigilant about surrounding players and the environment would help one notice and identify suspicious events and behavior. If a player was seen around a room before discovery of a body it would be wise to report it rather than to further delay direct action.

It isn't wise for crewmates to travel alone while fixing a sabotage, or while completing tasks, unless they want to be a target for the impostor.

Common tasks are the same for all crewmates, and hence, moving in groups would also allow one to quickly identify the players not completing these tasks as Impostors.

Following these simple strategies will surely increase one’s chances of winning at Among Us.