If you possess an Android smartphone and do not play games, then you are missing out on a lot of fun. Moreover, there are many Android games that are available for free, which is reason enough to give them a shot. Just head over to Google Play Store and enjoy the exciting and engaging games available for free!

Five best Android games available for free

Here are the top five Android games which are available for free:

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile (Image: Business Insider)

This is undoubtedly the best game belonging to the battle royale genre, where you are required to drop down onto an island and defeat others to be the last person/team standing. Your approach may be aggressive or tactical, but ultimately, you need to battle it out in a game of survival.

Asphalt 9: Legends

Asphalt 9: Legends (Image: Google Play)

If you are into motorsports, then this arcade racing game will catch your attention. This car racing game has everything that you can hope for, like nitrous booster and top notch supercars. You can also boost the speed and switch lanes whenever necessary.

Stranger Things: The Game

Stranger Things: The Game (Image: Google Play)

If you are tired of waiting for Season 4 of this massively-famous Netflix series, then you can check out its game version. The pixel retro theme can bother you at first, but have some patience and solve puzzles to enjoy some good old action.

Hearthstone

Hearthstone (Image: Google Play)

Hearthstone is the best Android card game that you can play. Every card has a unique power, and in this game, you are required to defeat your opponent in a tactical and skillful way before he/she does the same to you. This game is simple and fun to play.

Ancestor

Ancestor (Image: YouTube)

If you love to solve puzzles and want to shoot people, then this game is for you. Navigate your way through a dungeon and solve puzzles to clear your way ahead. You also need to defend yourself by shooting down enemies. This game will keep you on your toes and will increase your ability to think quickly.