Best Android games that are less than 15 MB in size

If you really want to play games on your smartphone but cannot afford a lot of space, then you can choose from a variety of small Android games to play. These games are usually easy to play as they have simple controls.

5 best Android games less than 15 MB

Here are five of the best Android games which are under 15 MB in size:

SWAT

SWAT (Image Courtesy: cm-swat.en.uptodown.com)

SWAT is a first-person shooter game for Android. Its graphics are comparatively good, considering it is only 11 MB. In this game, you will play as a member of the SWAT team and will be required to kill enemies with the weapons that are provided to you. You can upgrade your weapons from time to time and can also call in airstrikes to help defeat your opponent.

Size: 11 MB

Virtual Table Tennis 3D

Virtual Table Tennis 3D (Image Courtesy: Amazon.com)

If you love Android sports games, then you will surely enjoy Virtual Table Tennis. The gameplay can be quite challenging in the beginning but the controls are very simple. You have to control the racket to hit the ball using your fingertip.

Advertisement

Size: 4.8 MB

Super Ninja Jump

Super Ninja Jump (Image Courtesy: Apptopia)

Super Ninja Jump is a very simple game where you have to guide a ninja through trees. All you need to do is make sure that the ninja does not fall off or face any monkeys, squirrels, birds or snakes. Defeating 3 enemies back to back will reward you with a bonus power-up skill.

Size: 12 MB

Modern Sniper

Modern Sniper (Image Courtesy: ClassyWish)

Your shooting skills will come in handy in Modern Sniper as you will have to assassinate the enemies that stand in your way. The graphics of the game can get a little sketchy but the gameplay is action-oriented. There are over 50 missions in the game that you can be a part of.

Size: 10 MB.

Light House

Light House (Image Courtesy: DroidGameplaysTV, YouTube)

If you love physics, then you will surely love this Android game. In Light House, you will need to use mirrors to transfer power from a source to a lighthouse. This puzzle game is loved by many and has over one million downloads on Google Play Store with a rating of 4.7.

Size: 12 MB