5 best Android shooting games for PC

Android shooting games are loved by mobile gamers because of their intense action and thrill. While some shooting games fall under the battle-royale category, some of them are based on a complete story, where you need to complete tedious missions to proceed.

If you face difficulty in mastering the touch-screen controls, you can always play these shooting games on your PC with the help of an emulator. A very popular emulator, BlueStacks, can help you download and run Android games on your PC without any hiccups.

Five best Android shooting games for PC

These are five of the best Android shooting games that you can run on your PC:

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile. Image: Mobile Mode Gaming.

Call of Duty is already a very famous video game franchise. This game, inspired by the massively popular PC series, provides the perfect opportunity for mobile gamers to enjoy it on their Android devices.

If you want to play this shooting game on your PC, you can download an emulator like Bluestacks or Gameloop. You also get access to multiplayer maps of Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Modern Combat 5: eSports FPS

Modern Combat 5. Image: Google Play.

There are both solo-player as well as multiplayer campaigns in this first-person shooter game. Modern Combat 5 has nine classes, and you can select the playstyle that you are comfortable with.

The controls are customisable, so you won’t have any difficulty playing it on your PC. Just make sure that you have an emulator that will help you run the game.

Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS

Critical Ops. Image: Google Play.

Even though this game is exclusively made for mobile gaming, you can still enjoy it on your PC with the help of an emulator. Critical Ops is a shooting game which lays emphasis on tactical skills rather than mindless action.

You can choose from a variety of weapons offered to you by the game and can take part in challenging game modes. Critical Ops features three game modes, namely, Defuse, Team Deathmatch, and Gun Game.

Hitman Sniper

Hitman Sniper. Image: Flickr.

If you have already played the famous video game series featuring Agent 47, then it’s time for you to step into his shoes again with the Android version of the immensely popular Hitman series.

Strategic shooting skills and swift movements are required for playing this game. There are 16 unique guns that you can use to defeat your enemies, in more than 150 missions.

DEAD TRIGGER 2 – Zombie Survival Shooter

Dead Trigger 2. Image: RedMoon Pie.

As the name suggests, you will have to kill zombies in order to last in DEAD TRIGGER 2. There are more than 70 types of weapons that you can use and 33 different battlefields that you can play in.

In order to enjoy this game on your PC, download it with the help of an emulator and have a great gaming experience. The gameplay is thrilling and fun to play.