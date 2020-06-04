Best anime games to play on your Android smartphone in 2020

In this article, we pick the best anime games to play on your Android smartphone .

These are the best anime games for Android in 2020, a combination of new games and old favourites.

Anime is extremely popular nowadays. According to a report, there are 7 billion people on earth, and approximate 2-3 billion people watch anime, under the age of 21. People love anime shows and movies, as well as anime games. Below are the best anime games to play on your Android smartphone .

Below are the best anime games for your smartphone in 2020:

1. Naruto: Slugfest

Size : 1.8 GB

Naruto: Slugfest is an online role-playing game that takes you back to Konoha so you can experience another adventure in this well known manga series. Interactivity in Naruto: Slugfest is like most other popular multiplayer role-playing games. You essentially need to finish your missions so as to get new hardware and a better understanding of the game.

System Requirement

Android OS : 5.0+

Processor : Snapdragon 430 or Higher

RAM : 3 GB

Download

2. Tokyo Ghoul : Dark War

Size : 536 MB

Tokyo Ghoul: Dark War is an anime ARPG game formally licensed by Studio Pierrot and released by GameSamba. In this game you can experience the first story of Tokyo Ghoul, gather your preferred characters and face thrilling challenges. You fight along with different players, as well as during PVP occasions. This is one of our personal favourites.

System Requirement

Android : 5.0 or Higher

Processor : 1.8 GHz or Higher

RAM : 2 GB or Higher

Download

3. Dragon Ball Z : Legends

Size: 97 MB

Dragon Ball Z : Legends is one of the best DBZ games you can find. You can easily play with only one finger, as complicated combinations and moves have been reduced to only taps and swipes. Fundamental assaults can be released by simply tapping the screen. You can avoid enemy assaults through simple swipes as well.

System Requirement

Android : 6.0 or higher

Processor : 1.8 GHz or Higher

RAM : 2 GB or More

Download

4. Bleach Mobile 3D

Size : 1.7 GB

This anime game is considered as the first ever genuine 3D MMORPG Bleach ARPG mobile game. There are several reasons for this. The game has multiplayer real-time battle, as well as an amazing fighting experience. It also has a 3D open-world map and free exploration in the hueco mundo.Furthermore, the restoration of the original anime voice is an added bonus.

System Requirement

Android OS : 4.0 Or Higher

Processor : 1.8 GHz or Higher

RAM : 3 GB

Download

5. Pokemon Masters

Size : 78.09 MB

The Pokémon Masters RPG game for Android and iOS is created and distributed by DeNA. It was released in August 2019. It allows players to fight and gather different noticeable Pokémon trainers from games in the main series. While the nostalgia of a beloved classic game certainly remains, this new version also brings fresh graphics and a better playing experience.

System Requirement :

Android Os : 7.0 or higher

Processor : 2.0 GHz or higher

RAM : 2 GB

Download