For the better part of the last decade, the Assassin's Creed franchise has been one of the most well-known mainstays of AAA games. Ubisoft realized they had an instant winner on their hands with the first couple of games in the series and were quick to capitalize on the wave of momentum.

Assassin's Creed has gone through several changes and has had somewhat of a tumultuous relationship with its fanbase. The series has evolved from standard stealth-action open-world games that the franchise helped made popular to what are now essentially RPGs.

The games have been lauded for their technical prowess and are great-looking games on the PC. While players might have missed out on the series due to the lack of decent hardware, any mid-range laptop or desktop from around 2010 should be able to run these games with little to no issue.

Best Assassin's Creed games for low-end PCs

Assassin's Creed

The original game in the series began development as a spin-off to the Prince of Persia. But, Ubisoft realized the game worked far better as a standalone franchise and an entirely new IP.

The resulting game sent shockwaves through the industry as the world noticed the newest stealth/action franchise, and fans could sense the potential. The game might be a tad bit repetitive, but its fantastic lore and interesting characters make it worth the time players put into the game.

Assassin's Creed II

Advertisement

Perhaps, the most beloved entry in the franchise, Assassin's Creed II, blew players away with its undeniable quality when it first came out. To this day, fans are enamored by the game and maintain it as the best game in the series.

Set in the Rennaisance-era Italy, Assassin's Creed II is one of the best open-world games of its time and holds up quite well even today. The game makes players fall head over heels for Ezio and his story that takes place over a decade in the game.

Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood

Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood picks up right after the events of the second game and sees a much more matured Ezio fitting into his role as Master Assassin. The game takes Ezio to Roma, which is one of the fascinating settings for any open-world game.

The game is rich with historical accuracy, detail, and an extremely fun ally in Leonardo da Vinci. The game improves upon the basic combat gameplay of its predecessor, and the Streak Kills are the highlight of the game.

Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood is a great title that continues the story of Ezio in a meaningful way.

Assassin's Creed: Revelations

Advertisement

Assassin's Creed Revelations follows Ezio towards the tail-end of his journey. Now a weathered, battle-hardened old man, Ezio is a much different man than he used to be. For all the grey in his hair, he remains extremely charming and likable as he ever was.

The game is set in Constantinople (now, Turkey) and is a much-needed change in scenery from the Italian setting of the previous games. The game is sort of detached from what came before in the Assassin's Creed franchise, but is yet interesting.

The game has Ezio chase the phantoms of the Order's past and seeks to learn the true wisdom of Altair (from the original game). What follows is a fascinating journey that has the series dive back into the roots of the Assassin Order.