Best assault rifles in Call of Duty: Mobile

A look at the top five assault rifles in Call of Duty Mobile.

Use of a particular assault rifle in the game depends on the range of fight and also on the skill level of a gamer.

With the popularity of mobile games on the rise, it was no surprise that Call of Duty launched its mobile version last year, thereby becoming the newest entrant in the Battle Royale-dominated category of first-person shooting games.

One of the most attractive aspects of Call of Duty Mobile is its wide collection of weapons across various categories which are distinct from that in the game's PC version. In this article, we take a look at the top five Assault Rifles in Call of Duty Mobile, in no particular order at least for the top three:

Top five Assault Rifles in Call of Duty Mobile:

#1: M4

M4 in Call of Duty

The M4 can very well be termed as an all-rounder considering its above-average statistics in damage, accuracy, range and fire rate. It is also very mobile, can be controlled easily and provides greater stability than most assault rifles.

The M4 can be used to its full potential if all the attachments are unlocked. Once you do that, it is quite simply one of the most lethal assault rifles that you can carry in the mobile version of Call of Duty.

#2: AK- 47

AK-47 in Call of Duty

No Assault rifles’ list is complete without mentioning the ever-dependable AK-47. With a decent overall score and a powerful damage rate, the AK-47 is a brilliant option for both long-range and short-range combats in Call of Duty.

Due to the AK-47's range, gamers often find it difficult to switch weapons once they are used to this Assault Rifles. Many professional gamers use this gun just because of its unique features.

#3: AK-117

AK-117 in Call of Duty

The top three guns in this list have little difference in terms of features and overall effectiveness.

However, what sets the AK-117 apart in Call of Duty is its extremely high fire rate, which is the joint-best in the category and second only to SMGs such as the UZI. The AK117 is best used against better players who tend to move around quickly.

The AK-117 has similar handling and attachment features as the M-4 and the AK-47, but what it lacks in damage potential, it more than makes up for by its fire rate intensity. This AR is perfect for short to mid-range combats in Call of Duty.

#4: Type-25

Type-25 in Call of Duty

The Type-25 has the joint highest fire rate among Assault rifles in Call of Duty. It is a bit hard to use, especially without employing a foregrip attachment.

However, the gun is perfect for beginners as it has a quick reload feature and has decent damage and accuracy. But for more seasoned gamers who want an AR with better damage, it is essential to equip the right attachments as the Type-25 has a high recoil rate.

#5: M16

M-16 in Call of Duty

The M16 in Call of Duty has a decent recoil, a high fire rate, good attachment features and high damage.

However, the gun is challenging to use for most gamers as it only supports the ‘Burst’ option, which means that bullets come out in spurts of three. This makes the M16 unsuitable for fights where players have only a few seconds to kill their opponents.

The M16 is therefore more useful for long-range combats where opponents are not sure about your position. It is also a stellar option for mid-range assaults too.