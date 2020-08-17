PUBG Mobile: Best attachments for AKM, UMP & SCAR-L

PUBG Mobile is a complicated battle royale shooter with a variety of options to customise most weapons. The game has a vast collection of firearms, and many attachments which fulfil different purposes.

Attachments are weapon accessories that modify the function and performance of weapons. Some attachments used in PUBG Mobile are Muzzle, Lower Rail and Upper Rail. Players can expect significant performance improvement with the right accessories fitted to a weapon. However, with so many options available, it is tough to pick the right ones.

We list the best attachments for AKM, UMP-45 & SCAR-L

AKM

AKM in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: pubg gamepedia)

Ammo: 7.62mm; Damage: 47; Rate of fire: 0.100s; Reload duration: 2.90s

The AKM is a popular assault rifle with a high hit damage. It uses the 7.62mm ammo type and has a 30-round magazine. This gun has a high recoil that is difficult to master; hence, the weapon needs a compensator as its muzzle attachment. The extended quickdraw mag ensures that the AKM has a 40-round magazine with a speedy reload time. Scopes are situational, but a 4x or 6x hits the sweet spot!

UMP-45

UMP-45 in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: pubg gamepedia)

Ammo: .45 ACP; Damage: 41; Rate of fire: 0.092s; Reload duration: 3.10s

The UMP-45 is one of the most used SMGs in PUBG Mobile. It has the greatest hit damage amongst all SMGs, and is a reliable choice of weapon. For muzzle, players have the option of using either the suppressor or flash hider. The extended quickdraw mag is always the best for this gun. So is the holosight for scope, as SMGs are mostly used in close quarters. The best lower rail attachment for the UMP-45 is the angled foregrip, since the gun lacks recoil.

SCAR-L

SCAR-L in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: pubg gamepedia)

Ammo: 5.56mm; Damage: 41; Rate of fire: 0.096s; Reload duration: 2.20s

SCAR-L is a reliable and consistent assault rifle which shines in close to mid-range combats. It has low hit damage, but offers less recoil and average fire rate. A compensator suits this gun, as it reduces recoil and makes the weapon easy to use. The extended quickdraw mag helps increase the magazine size from 30 to 40 rounds, and reduces reload time.

The half grip is the best lower rail attachment, as it reduces both horizontal and vertical recoil of this weapon. It also improves the SCAR's recovery time and stabilises the firearm. The 4x scope is the best for this weapon.

Note: All the statistics and data are from the PUBG Gamepedia website.