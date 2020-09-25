Battle royale games are loved for the challenge that they give to the players. The thrill of surviving till the end by defeating other players in the process, is something that mobile gaming enthusiasts cannot get bored of.

Google Play Store offers many battle royale games that can be downloaded on Android devices. If you are looking for battle royale games under 1 GB, then you can check out the list below.

Best battle royale games for Android under 1 GB on Play Store

These are five of the best battle royale games under 1 GB that you can download from the Play Store:

1. Survival Heroes – MOBA Battle Royale

Survival Heroes/ Image: Survival Heroes (YouTube).

This game has traditional MOBA features along with elements from the battle royale genre as well. Make sure that you have a strong internet connection if you want to have a seamless gaming experience.

You can choose a hero as per your choice and needless to say, that hero will have a unique ability that can help you win battles. The game offers 30 different weapons which you can use to kill your enemies.

Size: 826 MB

2. Garena Free Fire: BOOYAH Day

Garena Free Fire: BOOYAH Day. Image: Pocket Gamer.

Garena Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games out there, widely appreciated for its controls and gameplay. The title offers many weapons with which you can kill your enemies with ease.

Stocking up on supplies once you land on the island should always be the priority. The title also provides you with vehicles that you can use to navigate around the map.

Size: 617 MB

3. ScarFall – The Royale Combat

ScarFall. Image: Uptodown (YouTube).

The best part about this battle royale game is that you do not need any internet connection to play it. The title also gives you a choice to play matches online with your friends.

This battle royale game comes with a cool feature that will allow you to respawn up to 3 times in order to increase your chances of winning. Apart from this, it also features a comprehensive in-game arsenal, replete with weapons of all categories.

Size: 353 MB

4. Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Hopeless Land. Image: Pinterest.

This battle royale title is compatible with both low-end and high-end devices. The controls are also simple and easy to grasp.

Like all battle royale games, you will have to start scouring the island for supplies as soon as you drop down from an aeroplane. You will also have to tackle a shrinking zone on your way to victory.

Size: 346 MB

5. Battle Teams: FPS Battle is On

Battle Teams. Image: KruGames (YouTube).

The new mode of this game, Ultimate Survival, will surely give you some battle royale vibes. It has a cool day-night feature in which you need to fight the day and sneak around during the night.

You can play it solo or with your friends in the duo or squad mode. The title will provide you with all the necessary equipment with which you can defend yourself.

Size: 927 MB