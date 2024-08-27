Best Bowler decks in Clash Royale

Bowler in Clash Royale is an Epic ground troop that rolls giant boulders on the ground to deal area damage. It is unlocked in the Rascal's Hideout (Arena 13). Since the rocks are thrown on the ground, the Bowler cannot deal damage to any air units. Additionally, the boulders have a knockback effect, any medium-sized troop that comes in contact with them gets knocked back a few tiles.

Bowler also has high hitpoints that allow him to serve as a tank in certain situations. Its attacks knock back medium-weight troops, but this effect isn't seen in heavy units like PEKKA, Golem, and Boulder. Additionally, it costs 5 elixir to deploy.

For those who want to try out this troop, this article highlights the best Boulder decks in Clash Royale.

3 Best decks in Clash Royale that run the Boulder

These are the three decks that utilize the Bowler in Clash Royale:

Trending

1) Splashyard with Valk

This deck runs Graveyard as the win condition (Image via Supercell)

Graveyard (5 elixir)

Valkyrie (4 elixir)

Bowler (5 elixir)

Electro Wizard (4 elixir)

Baby Dragon (4 elixir)

Skeletons (1 elixir)

Poison (4 elixir)

Tornado (3 elixir)

A Splashyard deck comprises a combination of Graveyard with high hitpoints splash damage troops like Bolwer and Baby Dragon. The theory behind these decks is that the best way to counter a Graveyard is with swarms, which can be easily defeated by splash damage troops.

So, if a Graveyard is used directly on the crown tower, swarms would be preferred to counter it. However, if the attacking player deploys a splash damage troop that can counter swarms, the opponent will struggle to find a reliable counter for both attacks and may make a mistake.

Additionally, the Splashyard Valkyrie deck has the Tornado spell that can group up enemy troops for the splash damage cards like Bowler, Baby Dragon, and poison to attack.

2) Electro Giant and Bolwer Beatdown

This deck runs Electro Giant as the win condition (Image via Supercell)

Electro Giant (7 elixir)

Little Prince (3 elixir)

Knight (3 elixir)

Bowler (5 elixir)

Archers (3 elixir)

Cannon (3 elixir)

Lightning (6 elixir)

Tornado (3 elixir)

This is a balanced deck, with a mix of attack and defense cards. It is a beatdown deck that relies on using a strong troop, Electro Giant, to create an attack push. For defense, Cannon and Knight can delay enemy troops while Archers deal damage from the sidelines.

Bowler can be used for breaking attack pushes. For instance, if a Wizard is taking cover behind a PEKKA, the boulder will knock back the Wizard, away from the cover of PEKKA. If separated, the Wizard can be defeated by the Knight.

Furthermore, Tornado and Little Price provide coverage from air-attacking troops. Lightning can also help Bowler in countering attack pushes.

Also read: Clash Royale August 2024 Season 62: Balance changes explored

3) Hog Rider and Bowler Control

The Hog Rider is the win condition of this deck (Image via Supercell)

Hog Rider (4 elixir)

Knight (3 elixir)

Bowler (5 elixir)

Baby Dragon (4 elixir)

Skeletons (3 elixir)

Lightning (6 elixir)

Tornado (3 elixir)

Log (2 elixir)

In Clash Royale, control decks are used to defend against enemy attacks and launch a counter-attack when the opponent is low on elixir. In this Hog Rider and Bowler Control deck, the Hog Rider acts as the win condition, i.e., a card used for dealing reliable tower damage.

Cards like Bolwer, Knight, and Skeletons are used for defending. Additionally, Tornado provides swarm control and can group up enemy troops for Baby Dragon and Bowler to attack.

The Log can be used to clear the path for Hor Rider to the crown tower. Furthermore, the Lightning spell combined with the Bolwer provides this deck coverage against spawners, a deck that includes multiple buildings that spawn swarms.

Check out our other coverage on Clash Royale:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!