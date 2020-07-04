Best budget phones for PUBG Mobile Lite under Rs 6000

PUBG Mobile Lite has become very famous, especially among those with lower-end devices.

We take a look at the best budget smartphones which can run the game without hassles.

Best budget phones for PUBG Mobile Lite

As is well-known, PUBG Mobile Lite is becoming as popular as its main version, as it gives similar a experience to PUBG Mobile. This despite the size of the former being only 500 MB. It it, however, still a big challenge for processors of many cheap phones to run PUBG Mobile Lite.

With than in mind, we have made a list of some phones with which you can easily play PUBG Mobile Lite

1) Redmi Go

Redmi Go ( Image Source: www.mi.com)

The cheapest phone in this list is the Redmi Go. You can enjoy PUBG Mobile Lite in this phone which has a 3000 mAh battery and a Snapdragon 425 processor. We, however, suggest that you go for the 16 GB variant.

Price

1 GB RAM/8 GB ROM: ₹4299

1 GB RAM/16 GB ROM: ₹4999

Advertisement

2) Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A ( Image Source: www.kimovil.com)

This phone has a 4000 mAh battery, meaning you can play Mobile PUBG Lite for a long time. It also has a Snapdragon 439 processor, which assures you lag-free gaming. This is the best battery phone in this price range.

Price

2 GB RAM/16 GB ROM: ₹5499

3) Nokia 2.2

Nokia 2.2 ( Image Source: www.nokia.com )

The Nokia 2.2 has a Mediatek A22 processor and a 3000 mAh battery. This phone is a very good option at a low price. Apart from its features, it has a stunning look as well. You won't find any extra preloaded applications in this phone, which means you will get more free storage for PUBG Mobile Lite.

Price

2 GB RAM/16 GB ROM: ₹5799

4) Techno Spark Go

Techno Spark Go ( Image Source: www.ispyprice.com )

This cool-looking phone has a MediaTek A22 processor and a 3000 mAh battery, which makes your gaming experience even better. You get a 6-inch display in this phone as well, meaning a bigger display to play PUBG Mobile Lite on.

Price

2 GB RAM/16 GB ROM: ₹5699

5) Realme C2

Realme C2 ( Image Source: www.gadgets.ndtv.com )

The Realme C2 has a Mediatek P22 processor and a 4000 mAh battery. This phone offers a truly-smooth gaming experience,and along with its battery, it's camera is also quite good. Realme C2 also provides a huge 6.1 inch HD plus display!

Price

2 GB RAM/16 GB ROM: ₹6499

It is advisable to play PUBG Mobile Lite at lower graphics settings to reduce device heating and in-game lagging. What is for sure is that all the above phones provide a very good experience for their price range.