Best budget phones for PUBG Mobile Lite under Rs 6000
- PUBG Mobile Lite has become very famous, especially among those with lower-end devices.
- We take a look at the best budget smartphones which can run the game without hassles.
As is well-known, PUBG Mobile Lite is becoming as popular as its main version, as it gives similar a experience to PUBG Mobile. This despite the size of the former being only 500 MB. It it, however, still a big challenge for processors of many cheap phones to run PUBG Mobile Lite.
With than in mind, we have made a list of some phones with which you can easily play PUBG Mobile Lite
1) Redmi Go
The cheapest phone in this list is the Redmi Go. You can enjoy PUBG Mobile Lite in this phone which has a 3000 mAh battery and a Snapdragon 425 processor. We, however, suggest that you go for the 16 GB variant.
Price
- 1 GB RAM/8 GB ROM: ₹4299
- 1 GB RAM/16 GB ROM: ₹4999
2) Redmi 7A
This phone has a 4000 mAh battery, meaning you can play Mobile PUBG Lite for a long time. It also has a Snapdragon 439 processor, which assures you lag-free gaming. This is the best battery phone in this price range.
Price
- 2 GB RAM/16 GB ROM: ₹5499
3) Nokia 2.2
The Nokia 2.2 has a Mediatek A22 processor and a 3000 mAh battery. This phone is a very good option at a low price. Apart from its features, it has a stunning look as well. You won't find any extra preloaded applications in this phone, which means you will get more free storage for PUBG Mobile Lite.
Price
- 2 GB RAM/16 GB ROM: ₹5799
4) Techno Spark Go
This cool-looking phone has a MediaTek A22 processor and a 3000 mAh battery, which makes your gaming experience even better. You get a 6-inch display in this phone as well, meaning a bigger display to play PUBG Mobile Lite on.
Price
- 2 GB RAM/16 GB ROM: ₹5699
5) Realme C2
The Realme C2 has a Mediatek P22 processor and a 4000 mAh battery. This phone offers a truly-smooth gaming experience,and along with its battery, it's camera is also quite good. Realme C2 also provides a huge 6.1 inch HD plus display!
Price
- 2 GB RAM/16 GB ROM: ₹6499
It is advisable to play PUBG Mobile Lite at lower graphics settings to reduce device heating and in-game lagging. What is for sure is that all the above phones provide a very good experience for their price range.