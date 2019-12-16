Best camping and hiding spots in PUBG Mobile's TDM Warehouse

Find out the best spots to camp and hide at the Warehouse to earn easy wins

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile had released its first Team Deathmatch mode set in the Warehouse map on 12 June 2019, as a part of the 0.13.0 patch update. TDMs in PUBG Mobile offers a gripping gameplay experience with unlimited spawn and supply of firearms.

The recently-launched 0.16.0 update brought along a loadout feature for Team Deathmatches and it compels players to level up to obtain higher-order weapons and attachments since each of them has a distinct mastery level. This update made TDMs even more challenging, and here's how to ace the EvoGround Mode by taking over the best spots to camp and hide.

Note: The TDM Warehouse map is symmetrical and the spots mentioned below will thus apply to both teams.

#1 Left-hand compound

Compound in TDM Warehouse

One of the sneakiest spots on the map is at the left compound of each team. As soon as players get out of their base, they will find a closed hut-like structure to their left with boxes that will help them climb.

Proning from an altitude will provide leverage to snipe or spray even before opponents can notice

#2 L-shaped structure

L-shaped structure in TDM Warehouse

Both sides will have an L-shaped structure towards the central arena. Squatting or proning in that space provides players with a vast vision and fewer chances of being spotted.

Camping at the spot can help players pocket a few kills with ease.

#3 Shacks

Shacks in TDM Warehouse

The shacks are some of the best places in the Warehouse map to camp. It also has a spot that will give an edge to players gaming on Third Person Perspective since they would able to see enemies coming without revealing themselves, and subsequently take them down by opening peek fire.

#4 Boxes outside the central arena

Boxes outside the central arena in TDM Warehouse

Each side has a few boxes outside the central arena to the right side. Climbing on top of them gives leverage to players as they'll gain a broader vision from an altitude.

This is a spot that opponents will probably miss, helping players take them down from an unexpected location.

#5 Corners and structures of the central arena

Corners and structures of the central arena in TDM Warehouse

The corners of the central arena are places that enemies will least expect an opponent to be located. The space also has structures on top of which players can climb and prone to hide.

Players will be able to take down opponents when they are running around hurriedly and mindlessly from these spots.

