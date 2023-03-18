Best characters for Mistsplitter Reforged in Genshin Impact

Mistsplitter Reforged is a magnificent 5-star Sword that is viable on several characters in Genshin Impact. It has an ATK stat of 674 and a CRIT DMG stat of 44.1%. The weapon's effect gives the user a 12~24% Elemental DMG Bonus (based on Refinement Level), along with an additional Elemental DMG based on current stacks.

Naturally, characters who want a high CRIT DMG% stat and benefit from having extra Elemental DMG will love this Sword. Ayaka is an obvious choice since this weapon appears on the Epitome Invocation alongside her banner, but there are some other good options, too.

The best characters to use Mistsplitter Reforged in Genshin Impact

Mistsplitter Reforged is tied for having the highest ATK stat out of any Sword in Genshin Impact alongside Aquila Favonia. Generally speaking, most Sword users can effectively wield this Sword in Genshin Impact. Here is a list of the best candidates for this weapon:

Kamisato Ayaka

Kamisato Ayato

Keqing

Bennett

Xingqiu

Alhaitham

Kaeya

Kuki Shinobu

Traveler

The following sections will cover the above characters in more detail.

BIS options

Ayaka, Keqing, Bennett, and Kaeya are arguably the best users of this Sword. Mistsplitter Reforged is Ayaka's signature weapon, and it's practically tailor-made for all her needs. It provides her with high Attack and CRIT DMG, and she can easily stack its Elemental DMG buffs. Everything about this weapon is perfect for her.

Keqing is a much more common 5-star character than Ayaka, meaning some players might wish to use the former unit instead. Aggravate teams are Keqing's most meta-relevant team comp, meaning that she greatly appreciates the Elemental DMG bonus from this 5-star weapon.

Bennett's Attack buff scales off of his Attack stat. Thus, the number one best weapon for providing this stat is bound to be valuable to him. Mistsplitter Reforged's passive is also much more useful than Aquila Favonia, making it arguably Bennett's BIS option.

Kaeya can't get max stacks as easily as the other characters, but this weapon is still his strongest option, as it provides everything he needs. Every Genshin Impact player can get a Kaeya for free, meaning everybody with a Mistsplitter Reforged can at least have one good character with it.

Other good candidates in Genshin Impact

Here is a short list of other Genshin Impact characters who are quite good with this weapon:

Kamisato Ayato: A solid stat stick, but Ayato does have better options elsewhere.

A solid stat stick, but Ayato does have better options elsewhere. Xingqiu: He greatly appreciates the Elemental DMG buff, but getting three stacks could be hard for some players.

He greatly appreciates the Elemental DMG buff, but getting three stacks could be hard for some players. Alhaitham: Like Ayato, Alhaitham does have a few better options, but Mistsplitter Reforged is still solid on him.

Like Ayato, Alhaitham does have a few better options, but Mistsplitter Reforged is still solid on him. Kuki Shinobu: One of her best options, although she is like Kaeya in that she can't get max stacks.

One of her best options, although she is like Kaeya in that she can't get max stacks. Traveler: This character can use this weapon very well in certain team comps.

Any future unit that wants high Attack, CRIT DMG, and Elemental DMG will benefit from using the Mistsplitter Reforged. At worst, this weapon is a solid filler option that every Sword character can use effectively to some degree.

