Best characters to use with Battle Healer in Squad Busters

Battle Healer is one of the best healers in Squad Busters. Players can unlock her once they reach the game's Desert World. She has high hit points, deals moderate damage, and can effectively heal her squad. Her baby ability heals her team by 400 points. This figure increases to 600 once she is upgraded to her super evolution.

This article lists the best characters to use with this unit in Squad Busters.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

What are the best Squad Busters characters to use with Battle Healer?

1) Barbarian King

Barbarian King has special ability which allows all melee units around him to attack faster (Image via Supercell)

Barbarian King is one of the best epic characters in Squad Busters. He has high health and deals massive damage to enemies. His baby ability allows all the melee units around him to attack faster in the game. This would increase Battle Healer's damage points, allowing her to easily take down enemies.

Trending

Baby Barbarian King has 4100 hit points and deals 145 damage. His ultra evolution recovers some health when not attacking. It also gives a Super Rage Spell to his squad, which increases attack speed.

2) Colt

Colt's bullet storm deals additional damage (Image via Supercell)

Battle Healer has high hit points but deals moderate damage, so players should use her with attackers who can easily take down enemies. Colt should be used in the squad as an attacker, while Battle Healer can tank the squad and eat all the damage dealt by the enemy team.

Baby Colt has 1200 health and deals 200 damage points. Her classic evolution can fire a bullet storm after busting four enemies, which deals 280 damage. Ultra Colt fires a charged bullet storm when attacking monsters.

3) Wizard

Wizard deals area damage to enemies (Image via Supercell)

Wizard can deal area damage to the enemy squad and is another powerful attacker that should be used with Battle Healer. Battle Healer can tank the team, allowing Wizard to deal a lot of damage to opponents.

Baby Wizard has 1300 hit points, deals 120 damage, and grants a random spell to the team. His classic evolution increases the spell holding capacity to two. Ultra Wizard gets a random spell after busting a boss monster.

4) Barbarian

Barbarian is a high-damage melee unit (Image via Supercell)

Barbarian is a common all-rounder character that can be unlocked in the Green World of Squad Busters. He can be used both offensively and defensively depending upon the situation.

Battle Healer and Barbarian can tank for other friendly characters. They can also deal good damage to monsters.

Baby Barbarian has 2050 health and deals 140 damage to enemies. His classic evolution transforms Barbarian into Elite Barbarian after busting multiple enemies. Ultra Barbarian instantly becomes enraged after busting an enemy.

5) Chicken

Super Chicken is one of the best speedsters in the game (Image via Supercell)

Chicken is one of the best speedsters with moderate health and damage points. It can help Battle Healer chase smaller squads and even run away from unwanted fights.

Baby Chicken has 1550 health, deals 120 damage, and gives two turbo boots to the squad. Its super evolution spawns up to three Hatchlings and instantly grants three turbo boosts.

