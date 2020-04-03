Best Clan Names for PUBG 2020 - List of unique, cool and stylish PUBG clan names
- Here is the list of unique, cool and stylish PUBG clan names for 2020.
- Choose an attractive and eye-catching clantag that would instantly attract the attention of your rival teams.
PUBG Mobile has changed the landscape of the mobile gaming industry, and the number of users playing the game are increasing each day exponentially. Currently, it has been downloaded 100 million times on playstore.
Here, the players have to survive epic 100-player classic battles and the last one standing runs away with the winner winner chicken dinner. However, to cruise towards victory in a 4-player squad mode, you will need a pro team which is ready to go all guns blazing on the battlefield.
So before that, you might want to choose an attractive and eye-catching clantag that would instantly attract the attention of your rival teams and make your presence felt on the scene. You can add the tag before your PUBG Mobile username and stand out from the rest of the crowd. The people who play this multiplayer mobile game know how difficult it is to find unique and smart-sounding clan names. But don’t worry, Sportskeeda has got this covered for you.
Here is the list of 100 unique, cool and stylish PUBG clan names:
PUBG Clan Names for Champions:
- Grim Mind
- Inevitable Clan
- KillorDie
- ArcaneNation
- Green Eaters
- High Finest
- Teen Outlaws
- The Blank Pain
- Fallen Five
- First Reign
- Midnight Power
- Never Genesis
- Holly Secret
- Our Fathers War
- The Gods
- Old School
- Headshots Only
- Madder
- Locked OFF
- Criminology
Unique and Attractive PUBG Clan Names:
- Realism
- Vexorphius
- Bloodline
- Black Arrow
- Clan Rangers
- Elite Warriors
- Hawks
- Team Flunt
- Serial Killers
- The Aries
- Reapers
- The Marvels
- Terminators
- Easy Company
- Insane Raccóons
- Maveric
- Fanatic
- Vape Gods
- Afterwork Gamer
- Angry Wolves
PUBG Clan Names for Warriors:
- Wack Gunslingers
- Unknown Assailant
- Renegades
- Mindless Warfarers
- Torpid Gang
- Gillie Gang
- Rutherford
- Black Plague
- Blackladder
- Swaggers
- M3RK
- BORG
- The Reapers
- Zombie Canibus
- Mistakez
- Young Knights
- Uninterested Victors
- Zany Masters
- Xtreme Tronners
- Overwrought Noobs
PUBG Clan Names for Destructors:
- Wreckers
- Saboteur
- Clencher
- Stabber
- Rebel
- Crusher
- Obliterator
- Destroyer
- Slammer
- MutantBoy
- Exterminator
- Thrashers
- Hitter
- Vanix
- Hell Raiser
- Ditch
- Solstice
- Invictus
- Spellbinder
- Kabookie
PUBG Clan Names for Female Clans:
- Spicy Queen
- Lady Love
- Cute Crashers
- Cinderella
- Charming Chicks
- Devil Divas
- Pink Hats
- Fembots
- Crusher Queen
- Girl Gunners
- Bumblebees
- Fusion Girls
- Pink Unicorns
- Lady Killer
- Wonder Women
- Mean Dolls
- Princess Slayer
- Sweet Monsters
- Crazy Daughters