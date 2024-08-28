Best Clash of Clans Hero Equipment for Grand Warden after September 2024 update

The September 2024 update will bring several significant balance changes related to the Clash of Clans Hero Equipment. Key pieces of the Grand Warden's equipment, including the Eternal Tome, Healing Tome, and Rage Gem, will be subject to various nerfs, while the Life Gem is set to receive a buff, increasing HP by up to 20%.

This raises the question, what is the best Clash of Clans Hero Equipment combination for the Grand Warden? This article highlights the top choices for different strategies, along with the reasons.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Key changes impacting the Grand Warden

Rage Gem in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

Here are the required changes:

Eternal Tome nerf: The Eternal Tome, which grants temporary invulnerability to troops, has been slightly nerfed, ranging from 6% at the lower level to 16% at a higher level. However, this nerf doesn’t drastically reduce its effectiveness, and it continues to be one of the most powerful Grand Warden equipment.

Best Clash of Clans Hero Equipment combinations for the Grand Warden

Healing Tome and Eternal Tome

Healing Tome in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

This Clash of Clans Hero Equipment is best suited for armies containing high hitpoint troops such as Dragons, Electro Dragons, and Yetis. Despite the nerf, this combination is still needed to protect and heal armies while they continue to assault enemy bases.

Eternal Tome and Life Gem

Eternal Tome in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

Unlike the first combination, this is best suited for armies relying on numbers and containing low-hitpoint troops like Balloons, Miner, and Hog Riders. The Life Gem’s buff makes it an excellent choice for supporting lower hitpoint troops.

When combined with the Eternal Tome, it provides a substantial boost in survivability, allowing these fragile units to withstand more damage during crucial moments in battle.

Fireball and Rage Gem

Fireball in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

This Clash of Clans Hero Equipment combination is best suited for Warden Charges or attacks involving Super Witches. The Rage Gem still provides a strong damage boost, making it ideal for Warden Charges. Pairing it with the Fireball amplifies the Grand Warden’s offensive capabilities to one-shot many defenses.

