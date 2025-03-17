5 best co-op game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025

The Steam Spring Sale 2025 has brought some amazing co-op game deals, allowing players to team up for some thrilling adventures. Whether you're into intense puzzle-solving, emotional narratives, or strategic city-building, this sale has something for every duo or group looking to play together. The deals end on March 20, 2025.

Here’s a list of the best co-op game deals during the Steam Spring Sale 2025 that you shouldn’t miss.

Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order. The prices mentioned are as of this writing and are subject to change.

It Takes Two and other best co-op game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025

1) It Takes Two – $11.99 (-70%)

It Takes Two (Image via Electronic Arts)

One of the most innovative co-op experiences of all time, It Takes Two is a must-play for anyone who loves shared adventures. Developed by Hazelight Studios, this award-winning game follows Cody and May, a couple on the brink of separation who are magically turned into tiny dolls.

What follows is a wild journey filled with physics-based puzzles, action-packed platforming, and some of the most creative level design in gaming.

The best part? Thanks to the Friend’s Pass, only one player needs to own the game. They can then invite a friend for free. With its TGA 2021 Game of the Year title and a whopping 20 million+ copies sold, this is easily one of the best co-op game deals at 70% off.

Steam buy link

2) A Way Out – $4.49 (-85%)

A Way Out features split-screen gameplay (Image via Electronic Arts)

Before creating It Takes Two, Hazelight released another co-op game called A Way Out. In this prison-break title, you and your friend collaborate as Vincent and Leo, two prisoners with very contrasting personalities and agendas.

Unlike most multiplayer games, A Way Out is built for split-screen play, so teamwork isn't just a suggestion – it's necessary. Each escape sequence, stealth mission, and emotional scene is designed with a two-player experience in mind, making it one of the most immersive co-op narratives available. At 85% off, it's a steal.

Steam buy link

3) Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition – $2.99 (-90%)

Spiritfarer was retitled after the final update to Farewell Edition in October 2022 (Image via Thunder Lotus Games)

For those seeking an emotional yet relaxing co-op experience, Spiritfarer would be the ideal choice. In this beautifully crafted game, one player takes on the role of Stella, the ferrymaster to the deceased, while the second controls her adorable cat companion, Daffodil. Together, you build a boat, explore mystical lands, and care for spirits before helping them move on.

With gameplay mechanics like fishing, farming, crafting, and cooking, Spiritfarer turns an emotional journey into an unforgettable co-op experience. The Farewell Edition includes all additional content, making it the definitive version of one of 2020’s most beloved games. At just $2.99 (-90%), this is perfect for players who appreciate a heartfelt co-op adventure.

Steam buy link

4) Portal 2 – $1.99 (-80%)

A still from Portal 2 (Image via Valve)

When it comes to legendary co-op experiences, Portal 2 is one of the best puzzle games. Valve’s iconic first-person puzzle platformer lets two players challenge their brains with mind-bending test chambers, physics-based mechanics, and hilarious writing.

In the co-op campaign, you and a friend take control of Atlas and P-body, two robots designed by GLaDOS to navigate increasingly difficult test rooms. Success depends on perfect coordination and communication, as you must both use your portal guns to manipulate the environment and solve intricate puzzles. At 80% off ($1.99) in the Steam Spring Sale 2025, this is a no-brainer for puzzle enthusiasts.

Steam buy link

5) Anno 1800 – $5.99 (-90%)

Anno 1800 is the seventh game in the Anno series (Image via Ubisoft)

For strategy and city-building fans, Anno 1800 offers one of the most engaging multiplayer experiences in the genre. The Industrial Revolution serves as the backdrop for this game as it focuses on building and managing the empire while the player tries to deal with changes in the economy, naval battles, and diplomacy.

Co-op mode allows up to four players to team up and run a single faction, assuming responsibilities such as city building, resource gathering, and exploration. In the event a player has to drop out of the game, the AI will take over, enabling the game to proceed uninterrupted.

With a 90% discount, this is the perfect time to grab one of the best co-op game deals in the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

Steam buy link

Aside from the aforementioned titles, here are some more co-op game deals at the Steam Spring Sale 2025:

