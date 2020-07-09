Best COD Mobile control layout for beginners

COD Mobile allows its players to customise their controls according to their preference.

Here is the best COD Mobile control layout for beginners.

Best Control Layout for beginners (Picture Courtesy: wall.alphacoders.com)

Like any other battle royale game on the mobile platform, COD Mobile enables its players to customise their settings. The game provides players with an opportunity to fully tailor their layout based on their devices and personal preferences. There are numerous types of layouts like the two-finger/thumb, the four-finger claw and so forth.

Due to the increasing popularity of COD Mobile, there have been a large number of new players joining the game. These players often seek for a layout to use when they first start out in the game.

Here is the best setup for beginners in COD Mobile.

Recommended COD Mobile control layout for beginners

It is recommended for beginners to start with a two-finger setup in COD Mobile so that they can get used to the game. They can later change their set-ups when they have developed a preference.

Here is the best two-finger layout that the beginners can use:

Best two-finger layout

In the layout, players would have to use the right thumb to perform various actions like scoping, shooting, crouching and more. In contrast, the other thumb will be required to maintain the fluid movement of the character in the game.

Players can initially try out this set-up and tweak it according to their comfort. Copying the layout from other players will not help as the layout should always be set based on your own preference and the device that you are using to play the game.

This thumb set-up will certainly help players in close combat but they would require some practice to be comfortable with it. To do this, they can always start by playing some deathmatches in COD Mobile.