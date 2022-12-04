Best crosshair and DPI settings for Zarya in Overwatch 2

Zarya is an influential Tank in Overwatch 2. Tanks serve as the initial line of defense and the primary point of contact for the team. Several distinctive traits distinguish the Heroes of the Tank category.

Overwatch 2 has modified Zarya's powers to make the tank hero stronger. Her Barriers provide exceptional damage absorption while empowering her Particle Cannon and allowing her to take down groups of adversaries easily.

She excels at keeping her comrades alive for extended periods and assisting in grouping adversaries, making them quicker to take down. Zarya's skills mainly focus on shielding herself and another player with her Particle and Projected barrier, which comes in handy during intense fights. Her Ultimate - Gravitational Surge is one of the most vital abilities in the game, but for full effectiveness, it needs to be well coordinated with another hero's Ultimate.

Her primary weapon, Particle Cannon, despite her low range, deals a good amount of damage. Zarya's secondary weapon, a grenade launcher, enables her to rapidly clear an area, dealing splash damage wherever it lands.

Best Crosshair setting for Zarya in Overwatch 2

Zarya is a challenging Tank to play, but when mastered, her aggressive kit allows players to deliver massive damage to the opponent while defending the team. Her Particle Cannon has a limited range, and players should keep the distance it can cover in mind.

Players will require good tracking and accurate aim to eliminate enemies with her Cannon.

Crosshairs do not improve the aim, but a decent crosshair with good visibility will surely help players to take down foes successfully. Below is the perfect crosshair setting for Zarya.

Type: Circle and Crosshair

Show Accuracy: On

Color: Depends upon the player's choice (Recommended color: White, Green, and Cyan)

Thickness: 1

Crosshair Length: 10

Center Gap: 40

Opacity: 60%

Outline Opacity: 90%

Dot Size: 5

Dot Opacity: 100%

Scale With Resolution: On

Crosshair settings for Zarya in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The crosshair generated with these settings will be a circle with a small dot and four stretched-out lines from the circle. It will allow Zarya to utilize her Cannon with more visibility as the reticle will not obstruct the player's view and will give a wider area for tracking foes.

Best DPI settings for Zarya

Regarding Zarya's DPI settings, players should choose an eDPI of 800 and an in-game sensitivity of 10. DPI is all about personal choice and comfort. They should, however, employ a little greater sensitivity since her Cannon will need more tracking and mouse movement in close-quarter fights.

She will be on the front lines, continuously engaging in conflicts with opponents and supporting teammates with her Projected Barrier. Thus, more sensitivity will be advantageous in these instances.

That's it for Zarya's ideal Overwatch 2 crosshair and DPI settings. It is critical to remember that there aren't any perfect settings for everything and that players must change them to their comfort and preferences.

Overwatch 2 is a co-op online multiplayer title developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment that is accessible on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes