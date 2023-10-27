Best Cryo characters in Genshin Impact: DPS, support and healer, and other roles tier list

Genshin Impact's latest 4.1 update introduced the 14th Cryo character to the game, Wriothesley. As a versatile element boasting the highest number of playable units, fans often wonder which ones are worth building. While some Cryo DPS and supports excel at their roles, others have fallen off or weren't good to begin with.

As such, this Genshin Impact tier list will give players an estimate of the usefulness of the available Cryo characters. It will consider their strength and utility in their respective roles. Further, it is important to note that all 5-star characters in the rankings are considered to be at C0, while the 4-stars are considered to be at C6 to level the playing field.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Genshin Impact Cryo characters tier list

A comprehensive tier list comprised of all in-game Cryo characters (Image via Tiermaker)

Genshin Impact features 14 different playable characters from the Cryo element as of version 4.1. The newest arrival, Wriothesley, is already being compared with the likes of other Cryo DPS like Ganyu and Ayaka.

The developers at HoYoverse always make sure that every character is distinguished. Curious fans may be interested to know how each of these units holds up against the others despite wielding the same element.

The Cryo tier list provided here divides all 14 characters into five different tiers based on their usefulness. The units in the S tier are known to be the best, while the ones in C and D are not recommended.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the best DPS and supports from the Cryo element in Genshin Impact.

Best Cryo characters for DPS in Genshin Impact

Ayaka official art (Image via HoYoverse)

Kamisato Ayaka continues to reign as one of the best DPS characters in the game. Her Permafreeze composition is amongst the most popular teams for clearing Spiral Abyss. Therefore, she is the sole S tier Cryo DPS. However, Wriothesley and Ganyu aren't that far behind in the A tier.

While Eula is a very strong DPS with high multipliers, her competitiveness is hindered due to the inherent weakness of Physical damage. Thus, she has earned a spot in the A tier.

Freminet and Rosaria are both decent damage-dealers for the early game. But these 4-stars cannot keep up in late game, which has resulted in their placement in the B tier.

Best Cryo characters for support in Genshin Impact

Diona official art (Image via HoYoverse)

Diona at C6 is amongst the best supports in the entire game, earning her a spot in the S tier. She can heal, shield, and buff her teammates' Elemental Mastery. Shenhe is also an equally strong choice, but she is put into the A tier due to her use-case being restrictive to Cryo-oriented team compositions.

Ganyu is capable of providing ample off-field Cryo application, while Layla can be a decent shielder. Their utility justifies their position in the A tier alongside Shenhe.

Although Mika and Rosaria can perform well in niche team compositions like Physical and Reverse melt, they are overshadowed by stronger replacements. As such, they are put in the B tier with Qiqi.

