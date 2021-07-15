Best DPS build for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

Hu Tao is the director of Wangsheng Funeral Parlor in Genshin Impact. She is also a powerful Pyro polearm character.

Since her release in early March, Hu Tao has established herself as one of the best DPS characters in the game so far.

This article will cover some of the best weapons and artifacts that players can use on their Hu Tao DPS build.

Best weapons for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

Staff of Homa

Hu Tao with the Staff of Homa (Image via Good Guy Genshin)

There’s no doubt that the Staff of Homa is the best polearm for Hu Tao. This weapon can increase Hu Tao’s attack by a percent of her max HP. Another HP-based attack buff appears when her HP is halfway gone.

Without refinement, the Staff of Homa’s passive ability increases a character’s HP by 20%, which wouldn’t be very useful in most situations.

However, unlike most DPS characters in Genshin Impact, HP is crucial to Hu Tao’s build. Her Elemental Skill buffs her attack stat by a percentage of her HP, potentially creating a huge DPS increase as a result.

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (Image via Djoenz)

The Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is another good 5-star polearm for Hu Tao, owing to its great damage and CRIT rate buffs.

Of course, many players don’t have a 5-star polearm in their inventory. Thankfully, Hu Tao can equip a few 4-star weapons and still be effective.

Deathmatch

Deathmatch (Image via Genshin Impact)

For those who’ve purchased the paid Battle Pass, Deathmatch is perhaps the best 4-star polearm for Hu Tao. It can increase Hu Tao’s CRIT rate by an incredible 36.8%, and its ability adds some attack buffs.

As a main DPS option, Hu Tao has a lot to gain from the Deathmatch’s stat buffs. The weapon does have a low base attack, but this is only a slight drawback since players should be more concerned with Hu Tao’s HP.

Dragon’s Bane

Dragon's Bane (Image via Genshin Impact)

This polearm is a great option for Hu Tao players who also use a Hydro character like Xingqiu or Mona. Dragon’s Bane adds damage buffs when the enemy is infused with Hydro or Pyro.

Thanks to her Elemental Skill, Hu Tao has no problem setting enemies on fire. With a Hydro sub-DPS character around, Hu Tao can consistently create Vaporize reactions that Dragon’s Bane will improve even more.

Best artifacts for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

As a Pyro DPS character, Hu Tao works best with the Crimson Witch of Flames artifacts. The two-piece set bonus increases Pyro damage by 15%.

With four pieces equipped, most of Hu Tao’s elemental reactions are buffed. Using her Elemental Skill buffs Pyro damage even more.

Crimson Witch of Flames artifact set bonuses (Image via game8)

When choosing artifacts for Hu Tao, players should try to increase her HP percentage, CRIT rate/damage, and Pyro damage. HP is the most important stat to buff, especially for players without the Staff of Homa.

Hu Tao has a unique kit, and with the right weapon and artifacts, she's clearly one of the strongest characters in Genshin Impact so far.

