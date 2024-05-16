Best early game build in Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima has various builds that suit every playstyle. However, having so many choices can be overwhelming for new players. It could take many hours to find one that is best suited for them. Thus, it is difficult to pin a particular build as the best in the game. However, according to player preferences and my personal experience, a build that offers high defense and survivability is often the most effective.

Ghost of Tsushima has three main builds: Brute strength, Stealth, and Explorer. From the early game, you will find various options that fit very well with each playstyle. There are even mid-game builds in Ghost of Tsushima that enhance the aspects of the chosen style.

In this article, we have provided one of the best high-defense options to carry you to the end game. You can acquire this build from the early game of Ghost of Tsushima.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best build that you can get from the early game in Ghost of Tsushima

The Samurai Clan Armor set (Image via PlayStation)

If you want to go on the path of survivability, the Samurai Clan Armor set is a great option. This armor significantly boosts your defense, allowing you to dish out high damage as you take a beating from your enemies. With proper upgrades, it becomes difficult for your enemies to reduce your health bar.

How to find it

The Samurai Clan Armor is acquired by completing the story quest "The Tale of Lady Masako." This quest is one of the early story missions in the game. Upon completing it, you will receive the armor as a reward.

Abilities

The Samurai Clan Armor has several key stats and abilities that make it a valuable addition to your arsenal:

Effect 1: Reduces all damage by a major amount: Scaling with the upgrades, the armor significantly reduces incoming damage from the enemies.

Scaling with the upgrades, the armor significantly reduces incoming damage from the enemies. Effect 2: Massive increase to health: The armor also grants a bonus to the player’s health. With each upgrade, the health bonuses increase.

The armor also grants a bonus to the player’s health. With each upgrade, the health bonuses increase. Effect 3: Taking damage grants Resolve: When the player takes damage while wearing the Samurai Clan Armor, it scales with grades and the max amount is 30%. This ability helps the player recover from damage more quickly and maintain their momentum in combat.

Charge headfast into battle (Image via PlayStation)

Upgrades

The Samurai Clan Armor can be upgraded to improve its stats and abilities. The upgrade costs and resources required are as follows:

Grade 2: 250 x Supplies, 10 x Linen

250 x Supplies, 10 x Linen Grade 3: 500 x Supplies, 20 x Linen, 10 x Leather

500 x Supplies, 20 x Linen, 10 x Leather Grade 4: 750 x Supplies, 30 x Linen, 20 x Leather, 6 x Silk

With this build, you will become a walking tank. This armor can also be customized using dyes to improve its visual appeal.