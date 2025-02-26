In Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, recruiting the best early-game crewmates is essential for Goro Majima’s journey to becoming the most feared pirate captain in Honolulu. The game retains the familiar ally recruitment system from previous Yakuza titles, seamlessly integrating it into the vibrant Hawaiian setting.

If you've just begun your Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii journey, these are the best early-game crewmates you should recruit as soon as possible.

Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order.

Listing 7 best early-game crewmates in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

1) Kamulop

Kamulop is one of the best early-game crewmates in Pirate Yakuza (Image via SEGA)

Kamulop, the mascot of Fuji Street, is first encountered in the side story "Kamulop, Fortunes Unfolded". Completing this side story unlocks the Fortune Hunt side quest, in which Majima must find abandoned fortune cards available for purchase in Honolulu.

Earning and spending 20 points within Kamulop's shop effectively recruits this quirky mascot.

2) Lumberjack Hayashida

Hayashida in best early-game crewmates (Image via SEGA)

At Revolve Bar on Fuji Street, Lumberjack Hayashida lounges on a bench, appearing to be just an average dude. Don't let his laid-back attitude fool you, though; this lumberjack uses a chainsaw, making him one of the strongest offensive crewmates in the early game. Hiring him is easy — just provide him with energy and stamina drinks.

His brutish power and chainsaw maneuvers provide Majima with the strength he needs to engage in rigorous combat, which makes Hayashida one of the top early enlistees to go for in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

3) Obispo

A still from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Located in a restaurant on the northern edge of Honolulu, Obispo is a chef but won't negotiate to take Majima on until he eats at his restaurant. The catch? No need to buy expensive meals. Purchasing five cheap drinks will meet Obispo's requirements.

If Majima's health is maxed and he can't buy drinks, getting beaten up by thugs and returning to the restaurant remedies the situation.

4) Nickelle Kidman

Nickelle Kidman can be found in Chapter 2 of Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Nickelle Kidman, a hilarious parody of the famous actress Nicole Kidman, is found near Aloha Beach. Eager to gain real-life pirate experience for her next big movie role, Nickelle is enthusiastic about joining Majima’s crew.

However, Majima needs to reach a pirate rank of two stars before she agrees to come aboard. Fortunately, by this point in the game, achieving the required rank is totally manageable.

5) Kenzo

Kenzo in the list of best early-game crewmates (Image via SEGA)

Kenzo, a mild-mannered carpenter, stands out from the other eccentric characters Majima encounters. Found on Aloha Beach, Kenzo initially hesitates to join because of his contract with Dondoko Island. However, by giving him the necessary materials and components, Majima can convince him to come aboard.

Kenzo’s crafting abilities and steady demeanor provide balance to the otherwise wild crew, making him one of the best early-game crewmates.

6) Kazami Evolution

Kazami Evolution CDs can be found in Honolulu (Image via SEGA)

Kazami Evolution is a rocker with a dedicated fanbase, rocking out on Aloha Beach. His recruitment quest is a nod to nostalgia, as he asks for ten CDs — a seemingly odd request in the digital age. These CDs can be found in shops scattered around Honolulu, ranging from classic Yakuza tracks to full soundtracks from Sega games like Valkyria Chronicles.

Once Majima gathers the ten CDs, Kazami is more than happy to join the pirate crew, bringing his energetic spirit and musical flair to the team.

7) Squid Hunter Kennosuke

Kennosuke in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Squid Hunter Kennosuke can be found lounging at the edge of Aloha Beach, but recruiting him is not straightforward. He craves Wild-Caught Fried Shrimp, which cannot be found at the usual vendors or restaurants. The trick is to head into the ocean, where a floating merchant is selling the exact snack Kennosuke desires.

Once Majima gets the shrimp and returns to Kennosuke, the enthusiastic squid hunter eagerly joins the crew. His unique skills and passion for the sea make him an invaluable ally and one of the best early-game crewmates in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

