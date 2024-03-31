Having the best early game melee weapons in Rise of the Ronin will help you gain the upper hand against enemies and provide the maximum output from your character in the early phases of the title. Developed by Team Ninja, this action-adventure role-playing game (RPG) features several types of primary and secondary weapons.

The hack-and-slash elements in the gameplay make katanas, swords, and Odachi the primary weapons, and the firearms slot into the secondary weapon spot. Melee weapons usually slot into the primary spot.

Early game melee weapons in Rise of the Ronin are crucial for you to deal lethal damage to enemies, perform special attacks, and counter them. Hence, it is vital to obtain and equip the most powerful melee weapons to progress without hassle while you understand the battle mechanics.

As the game is relatively new, you might find it difficult to select the right melee weapons in Rise of the Ronin among all the options. This article discusses the best primary weapons you should consider in the game's early phases.

What are the best early game melee weapons in Rise of the Ronin?

In the early game, it is essential to have high damage-dealing weapons to survive long battles against groups of enemies and villain bosses.

That said, melee weapons can be obtained by exploring the open-world map, completing missions, and defeating villain bosses. Here are the best early game melee weapons in Rise of the Ronin:

Bandit Chief’s Odachi

Kill Gonzo to obtain the Bandit Chief's Odachi (Image via Team Ninja)

This primary weapon falls under the Odachi category and can be obtained by completing the Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises mission. Note that the weapon can only be unlocked by killing Gonzo in the first battle. If you spare him, you won't be able to obtain the Bandit Chief’s Odachi.

It can deal 165 physical damage that increases by 4.5% and 1.9% during Ki Attack and Blood Gauge, respectively.

Hiroyuki Ringa

Hiroyuki Ringa (Image via Team Ninja)

This melee weapon in Rise of the Ronin can be obtained by defeating the Blue Demon in the quest Those Who Gather at Edo. It is a type of katana that deals 195 physical damage that increases by 4.7% and 2.5% during Ki Attack and combo attacks, making it one of the best early game melee weapons in Rise of the Ronin.

Ascetic’s Spear

Defeat Saizo Izuna in a fugitive-hunting side quest to obtain Ascetic's Spear (Image via Team Ninja)

Spears are a viable option to perform multiple combo attacks against enemies in the early game. As such, Ascetic’s Spear is one of the best melee weapons you can use. It deals 188 physical damage that increases by 8.4% and 7.9% during Nighttime and Flash Attack, respectively. You can get this weapon by defeating Saizo Izuna in a fugitive-hunting side quest in Kanagawa.

That concludes our foray into the best early game melee weapons in Rise of the Ronin.