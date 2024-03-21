Best early-game weapons and skills for Sorcerer vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Sorcerer vocation is unlocked early in Dragon's Dogma 2, and it’s arguably one of the most powerful ones in the game. A pure damage spellcaster, it can inflict a wide assortment of elemental damage types while still having at least one healing spell. This upgrade of a mage class can share a great deal of armor but requires the use of the Archistaff as a weapon.

We’ll go over the best early-game build for the Sorcerer vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2, from equipment, skills, augments, and what party works best for it. However, this is all subjective - your experience and loadouts may vary. This worked for us as we played through Capcom’s ARPG masterpiece.

Note: This article is based on the author's opinion.

Early-game loadout for the Sorcerer vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2

This build is a real powerhouse (Image via Capcom)

You unlock the Sorcerer vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 alongside the Warrior vocation early in your time in Vernworth. It can be expensive to buy powerful gear, but with the right Pawn squad, you won’t be as prone to taking damage. Below is a list of the equipment I used in the early hours of the game.

Equipment

Weapon: Meniscus/Craos Tine

Meniscus/Craos Tine Head Armor: Serpentine Circlet

Serpentine Circlet Body Armor: Magician’s Coat

Magician’s Coat Leg Armor: Miner’s Hosen

Miner’s Hosen Cloak: Saurianscale Cape

Saurianscale Cape Rings: Ring of Skullduggery/Ring of Accrual

You’ll likely need to be in your 20s to unlock the Craos Tine Archistaff, but before that, I ran Meniscus. You can buy it in the main weapon shop of Vernworth, and it will last a long time. Most of my other equipment came as rewards from quests—main and side from around Vernworth.

The Ring of Skullduggery came from the rich merchant reward of The Jadeite Orb sidequest, at the Checkpoint Rest Town. Below, you’ll also see my weapon skills, core skills, and Augments. I chose two elemental attacks (Flagration/Levin), a healing ability for my tank (Decanter), and the most powerful spell in the game for my money (Seism).

All Sorcerer spells are great, but these are my favorites (Image via Capcom)

It knocks down pretty much any enemy, leaving them prone to stronger attacks. Do not skip out on it. My core skills are just the standard core skills on offer, letting me cast spells faster or do charged weapon attacks. Exaltation is perhaps the best Augment since it makes your Stamina recharge faster.

You should max out Mage before going to the Sorcerer vocation anyway in Dragon's Dogma 2. Ambuscade in Archer is another must to get in stronger hits before your enemy enters combat with you.

Weapon skills

High Flagration

High Levin

Seism

Decanter

Core Skills

Magick Bolt

Galvanize

Bursting Bolt

Quickspell

Levitate

Augments

Beatitude: More health recovered from curative items/spells (Mage)

More health recovered from curative items/spells (Mage) Asperity: Greater chance of inflicting debilitations (Sorcerer)

Greater chance of inflicting debilitations (Sorcerer) Ambuscade: Increases dealt when targets aren’t in battle stance (Archer)

Increases dealt when targets aren’t in battle stance (Archer) Exaltation: Augments Stamina recovery speed (Mage)

Augments Stamina recovery speed (Mage) Apotropaism: Augments Magic Defense (Mage)

Augments Magic Defense (Mage) Stasis: Reduces the rate at which items deteriorate (Sorcerer)

A balanced party is best for Dragon's Dogma 2's Sorcerer vocation (Image via Capcom)

When it comes to your pawns for your Sorcerer vocation build in Dragon's Dogma 2, there are plenty of options, but I go with my main Pawn being a Warrior or Fighter. Then, I recruit one ranged unit (Archer preferably) and one support (Mage). You want the mage to specifically say they focus on support. They’ll heal you, buff your weapons with elemental magic, and keep you safe.

Warrior/Fighter is for tanking and dealing tons of damage. Honestly, Thief or Archer is also perfectly fine, but I like having my entire party at a long range, and just the tank in the melee range with bigger enemies.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. You can learn more about it in our in-depth review.