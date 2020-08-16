There are at least a couple of glaring advantages of playing Android games on PCs using emulators. One, you can enjoy the game in better graphics, which might not be allowed by every smartphone. Second, you can enjoy smoother controls; and third, for first-person shooter games such as COD Mobile, aiming becomes a breeze when you play with a mouse.

COD Mobile is one of the best games that you can play on PCs using emulators, but if you're ever on the lookout for other similar games, here are a few that you can try.

Best emulator games like COD Mobile

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile (Image credits: Official PUBG Mobile)

PUBG Mobile is yet another game that can be emulated on your PC. PUBG Mobile's battle royale gameplay is easily comparable to that of COD Mobile's gameplay.

A total of 100 players drop onto an island, where they fight for their lives in a 'last man standing' deathmatch. Like COD Mobile, the controls in PUBG Mobile can be improved while playing on an emulator, and aiming at enemies becomes easier than ever.

Moreover, there's a noticeable improvement in the graphics department as well, making PUBG Mobile even more popular than the PC version of the game in some instances.

CrossFire: Legends

CrossFire Legends (Image credits: GamerBraves)

There's a reason why FPS games are not very common on Android - the kind of aiming and shooting required to win the game in an instant is just not seamlessly possible on a smartphone, and that's where Android emulators come in.

When playing on an emulator like BlueStacks, games like COD Mobile and CrossFire: Legends turn into a much more smooth experience. Much like COD Mobile, CrossFire: Legends focuses on several different maps and modes of gameplay.

The players can also use levels to upgrade their gear and weapons. Plus, the enhanced controls and graphics on the PC make the game a must-try for FPS gamers.

Garena Free Fire

Free Fire (Image credits: Wallpaper Cave)

Another battle royale title that has taken the gaming world by storm, Garena Free Fire is a game that can be played through emulators on a PC. Free Fire is a similar battle royale experience as PUBG Mobile or COD Mobile but does manage to add its own unique features to the gameplay.

Free Fire takes 50 players instead of 100 on a battle royale map, making it easier for players to find and be paired when starting new games. However, whichever battle royale or shooting game you choose to emulate on the PC, the benefits of better graphics and improved controls remain the same.