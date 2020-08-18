PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous battle royale games, and one of the best parts is that it runs on an emulator. An emulator is a software that allows you to play mobile games on your computer.

With that in mind, here are a few games like PUBG Mobile, which can run on a PC with the help of an emulator. If you face problems regarding storage space in the system, don’t worry, as all the titles suggested in this list are below 500 MB.

Threeest emulator games like PUBG Mobile under 500 MB

Operation Freedom

Operation Freedom (Image Credits: Mob.org)

It will not take you long to understand that this game is heavily-inspired by PUBG Mobile. There are 40 players in a match, and there are many weapons strewn around the island for you to pick up and fight. The touch screen controls are very similar to PUBG Mobile, so you will not take time to get used to it. You can use BlueStacks 3 to run this game on your computer.

Rocket Royale

Rocket Royale (Image Credits: Google Play)

Unlike general battle royale games like PUBG Mobile, the goal of this one is a bit weird. Your aim is just to build a rocket and fly away. You are required to make it using the materials available on the island. You will also have to defend yourself from the enemies who would want to hijack your rocket.

The coolest feature is that you can use portals for travelling from one part of the island to another. Use an emulator like Nox for playing this game on your computer.

FortCraft

FortCraft (Image Credits: APKPure.com)

FortCraft is a game of survival that will provide you with a variety of weapons to destroy enemies. The highlight of this title is that it allows you to choose from 13 different environments. So, you can pick one as per your preference and use it to your advantage. Download a famous emulator named BlueStacks and play it on your computer without facing any difficulty.