PUBG Mobile Lite was one of the most famous battle royale games before it got banned in India. The game could also be played on emulators. An Android emulator is a software that allows you to run Android apps on your PC.

If you want to play more games like PUBG Mobile Lite on your computer, all you need is an emulator.

Also, if you feel that your computer might not be updated enough to run Android games, don't worry as all of these titles have low system requirements.

Best emulator games like PUBG Mobile Lite for low-end PCs

These are five of the best emulator games like PUBG Mobile Lite for low-end PCs:

1. Operation Freedom

Operation Freedom. Image: Mob.org.

This battle-royale title is heavily inspired by PUBG Mobile Lite. Instead of 60 players, there are 40 players in a match. The game has an in-depth arsenal of weapons, and ammunitions are strewn across the whole island.

Operation Freedom's controls are very similar to that of PUBG Mobile Lite, so you would not face any difficulty in finding your way and defeating your enemy. Just install BlueStacks 4, and you are good to go.

2. Rocket Royale

Advertisement

Rocket Royale. Image: Google Play.

Even if the ultimate goal of this game is a bit weird, its core theme remains the same. Rocket Royale is all about surviving till the very end and building your rocket. You can use the emulator named Nox to play this game on your computer.

Build a rocket using the materials available on the island and fly away. You will also get the battle-royale feel when you have to defend yourself from the enemies who want to hijack your rocket.

3. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall: The Royale Combat. Image: ScarFall Wiki - Fandom.

This is one of the best battle-royale titles that you can play on your computer. You can use either BlueStacks or NoxPlayer to run the game.

One of the best parts about ScarFall is that you can play it online as well as offline. The gameplay is very similar to that of PUBG Mobile Lite, so you would not face any difficulties while playing it.

4. Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale. Image: GameChains.

This battle royale game may seem more appealing to kids, but young adults can enjoy it as well. Each match lasts for about 3 to 5 minutes, depending on your survival time.

Battlelands Royale also offers several weapons using which you can kill your enemies, like in PUBG Mobile Lite. The only difference is that the guns are not as realistic, and include cute miniguns and bazookas.

5. Free Fire

Free Fire. Image: Fresherslive.

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle-royale games in India, with immense popularity and over 500 million downloads. Many parallels have been drawn between PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire in terms of gameplay and features.

Free Fire has a size of 580 MB, and hence, would not take a lot of space on your PC. If you install a decent emulator like BlueStacks, you can be sure that the game would run smoothly.