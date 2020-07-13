COD Mobile: Best emulators to play the game

Call of Duty Mobile is widely popular around the world because of its astounding features. COD Mobile is developed by TiMi Studios and is published by Activision in India. The game has now crossed 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

While the game has a huge smartphone gaming fan base, a section of its player base likes to play the game on desktop. To run the game on a PC, players need to use emulators. An emulator is a software that allows Android applications to run on desktops.

Top 3 Emulators to play COD Mobile

#1 Gameloop

Gameloop Emulator (Picture Courtesy: Gameloop)

Gameloop is a popular emulator developed by Tencent Games. Many players prefer to use Gameloop because it supports 2k resolution and has low device requirements. To play COD Mobile on Gameloop, players can download the emulator and install the game from the 'Game Centre' tab.

#2 BlueStacks

BlueStacks (Picture Courtesy: BlueStacks)

BlueStacks is the next emulator on this list. This emulator has been around for a long time and is recommended by many users. The UI of BlueStacks is perhaps the smoothest in comparison to all the other emulators.

Advertisement

Players can download COD Mobile on BlueStacks from the in-built Google Play Store. They can log in to the Play Store easily.

#3 Nox Player

Nox Player (Picture Courtesy: Nox Player)

Nox Player is another popular emulator that can be used to install mobile games on desktop. The emulator has several customization options that can help the players enhance their gaming experience. Nox Player claims to provide the most stable gaming experience among all the other emulators.

Like BlueStacks, the players would have to download and install COD Mobile from the in-built Google Play Store.

There are various other emulators on which the players can play the game. The ones mentioned in this list are just recommendations.