Best Free Fire control and sensitivity settings for headshots: A beginners guide

Battle Royale matches are a vital part of Free Fire, and proper sensitivity settings help enhance gameplay in such BR matches.

Controlling the recoil of a weapon is one of the most challenging things for a beginner. They also struggle with handling the recoil of a gun to aim for perfect headshots.

This article dives into the best recoil control sensitivity settings for Free Fire, which will assist beginners in landing more headshots in a match.

Note: The sensitivity settings in this article are designed especially for beginners. Because players must first obtain the new settings, the suggested sensitivity is lower than usual. Furthermore, sensitivity varies from device to device. As a result, small changes may be needed.

Step-by-step beginner's guide for improving sensitivity settings for headshots in Free Fire

The following settings will reduce weapon recoil and allow players to land the highest number of headshots in a match:

The best sensitivity for beginners to perform headshots in Free Fire

General: 100

Red Dot: 78

2X Scope: 65

4X Scope: 55

AWM Scope: 48

Free Look: 55

To adjust their sensitivity settings in Free Fire, players may do the following:

Step 1: Select the "Settings" icon in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: A new menu tab opens; choose the "Sensitivity" option on the left side of the screen.

Step 3: Now, apply the settings.

Also read: Skyler vs DJ Alok in Garena Free Fire: Price, ability, look, and more compared

Tips for adjusting to the new sensitivity

To adjust to their new sensitivity settings, players must practice in the training fields. They must continue to alter their sensitivity until the weapon's recoil is at its lowest. Players can also quickly perform drag headshots to take down enemies.

Players should keep in mind that the "General" sensitivity must always be higher than all other values when modifying the sensitivities. The general sensitivity regulates camera movement and lowers overall weapon recoil.

Attachments like foregrips and muzzles can also help reduce weapon recoil. Therefore, players must keep grinding with the new sensitivities, and they will definitely ace in making headshots in Free Fire.

Also, read: How to play the new Pet Rumble mode in Free Fire?

Edited by Srijan Sen