Best fonts for pets in Free Fire

Free Fire has been rapidly growing since its release, and has a massive presence worldwide, as seen by it's over-500 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The game's compatibility with lower-end devices makes it an attractive option for gamers. It also provides a refreshing experience to them, including various new characters and pets having unique abilities, and numerous costume bundles which are introduced frequently.

Players also have the option of renaming their pets in Free Fire. Some like to keep the default names of their pets, while others prefer to have a different and unique name for their pets. In this article, we discuss how players can use various fonts in pet names.

How to add different font styles to pet names in Free Fire

Since there are no special symbols and fonts present on the regular keyword, players can use various websites to do so. They can utilise the following sites to change and add fonts.

#1 Fancytexttool.net

Players have to enter the desired name, and they will get an output with a wide assortment of fonts. There are also a set of symbols that players can use.

Click here to visit the website.

#2 Nickfinder.com

This website provides players with an option to change the font of the existing name and provides players with an opportunity to select the name from the pool.

Click here to visit the website.

Advertisement

#3 FancyTextGuru.com

Like the website mentioned above, it provides players with a tool to change the font in their pets name. It has a wide variety of fonts for them to choose from.

Click here to visit the website.

Here is a list of names that you can use for pets in Free Fire:

🅿🅷🅾🅴🅽🅸🆇

Ɽ₳VɆ₦

𝙑𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙞𝙧𝙚

𝕷𝖊𝖌𝖊𝖓𝖉

𝒜𝒸𝑒

ㄥㄩ卩ㄩ丂

𝒟𝑒𝒶𝓉𝒽

卂尺尺ㄖ山

Ɗ☢g

ცųƖƖɛɬ