5 best Free Fire guns to use in 1 vs 4 situations

Garena Free Fire has an abundance of guns, each with unique attributes that correspond with different skill sets and play styles. This makes it difficult to decide which one to pick up. If you like solo versus squad modes, victory depends solely on your skills and confidence with a weapon. While those with an aggressive approach may need guns with high damage, stealthy players may need weapons with sharp accuracy and low recoil.

This article lists five of the best guns to use when you want to defeat an entire squad in Free Fire.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Shield Gun, Groza, and 3 other Free Fire guns to use when stuck in 1 vs 4 situations

1) Shield Gun

When you find yourself before a squad, not sure if you will make it out, the Shield Gun can save your life. The weapon is a modified AR that generates a shield that protects you from an enemy’s attack. It has an amazing range of fire and good damage output. Its shield, which re-generates itself when damaged, may buy you some extra time, and its magazine capacity of 30 could even get you out alive.

The Shield Gun is ideal for new players in Free Fire who often get left behind and find themselves facing an entire squad.

2) Groza

The Groza is the weapon you need if you are a clutch player. It is a long-range gun with high damage output as well as an excellent rate of fire and mobility.

The Groza is lethal in the hands of skilled players and can help you put up a good fight. However, it is one of the rarest guns in Free Fire. Getting the weapon will require a resupply map, airdrop, or bounty token.

3) M82B

The M82B is one of the best snipers in Free Fire. If you attach a scope to it and you are a good sniper, your enemies will think twice before peeking out. This rifle deals additional damage to vehicles and can also penetrate walls. If you like a stealthy play style, you can use this weapon on the squad before you. Take one or two headshots and rush in with your entire might.

The M82B comes with a magazine capacity of eight. It has an excellent range of fire and a good reload time with shocking accuracy. You will need a secondary weapon with a higher firing rate for close-range combat. The Shield Gun can be a good option in this case.

4) MAG-7

If you are in a one-vs-four situation and are willing to rush at your enemy, the MAG-7 can get you out alive with some kills added to your K/D.

The Mag-7 has good mid-range power and a higher firing rate than other shotguns in Free Fire. It also has a reliable magazine count of eight. However, even with this magazine count, you may still need a secondary weapon.

Pick a different weapon as a backup to avoid using another shotgun; the aforementioned Groza and Shield Gun are great options.

5) M249

Dealing with four enemies at once can be tricky when your enemies have a massive number of bullets ready. Thankfully, the M249 comes with a humongous clip size of 100 and does not hinder your movement speed in action. It has great accuracy, decent damage output, and an unbelievable fire rate while covering a fairly long range.

The major downside of this weapon is its exclusive availability in airdrops and its long reload time. However, if you do manage to obtain the gun, unleash it on your enemies and make the most out of its sheer magazine capacity, or else the long reload time could get you eliminated.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, so players in the country are advised against playing the game. However, they can play its MAX version, which is not prohibited in the nation