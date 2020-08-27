Every now and then, a game breaks onto the scene to dominate commercially and become the talk of the town. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is the latest game to come out that has quickly taken over the gaming community.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout even dethroned the undisputed king of streaming: Fortnite for a while. The game is certainly here to stay but it is still new at this point, only having released on August 4, 2020.

While the game is yet to face any real competition in the genre so far, there are a ton of games in the same vein as Fall Guys for mobile devices. The developers are yet to put out a version of Fall Guys for mobile, but fans can only hope for it to be out soon.

Meanwhile, players can try these free alternatives on the App Store for iOS devices until the game comes out for the mobile platform.

Best Free Games like Fall Guys for iOS

1) Oopstacles

Oopstacles is possibly the best free alternative to Fall Guys for mobile devices. In addition to being styled visually in the same sort of aesthetic as Fall Guys, the game also introduces several creative game modes, such as the Scream Mode, which uses voice control to make the character jog or run. The competitive aspect of the game is also done very well.

Oopstacles is a very fun game and one that has enough original ideas to stand on its own two feet.

Advertisement

2) Fall Dudes 3D

Fall Dudes 3D might initially come off as a bit derivative, if only going by the visual aesthetic of the game. However, the game is quality enough to be worth a try.

Until Fall Guys arrives on the mobile platform, games like Fall Dudes 3D are a good alternative for players looking to play chaotic, physics-based battle royale games.

Fall Dudes 3D has been optimised very well on mobile devices, and the biggest credit to the game is the fact that it runs fairly well without much issue.