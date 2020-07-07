Best free games for Sony PS4 in 2020

The PS4 has been one of the most successful consoles for Sony, and has plenty of free games.

The PlayStation Store has an extensive collection of free-to-play titles that you should give a try.

(picture credits: artwisher)

The PS4 has been a resounding success for Sony. It has dominated the console market with back-to-back successful exclusives. Games like God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, and The Last of Us Part II have solidified the PlayStation as the best place to play single-player narrative-based games.

The PS4 and its later variations: PS4 Slim and Pro are great consoles that offer a lot in terms of both games and hardware.

The PlayStation Store runs great discounts throughout the year. It has a vast library of PS4 titles and titles from previous consoles that you can play on your PS4.

In addition to games that can be purchased, there are plenty of great titles that are available for free. Here we look at 5 of the best games that are available for free on the PlayStation Store.

Top 5 Games for the PS4 that are free

5) SMITE

SMITE is one of the most popular online multiplayer battle arenas, akin to League of Legends, and is available for free on the PS4.

The great range of characters that you can pick from in the game alone makes this a must-have for fans of the genre. With solid gameplay mechanics, an addictive reward system, SMITE is absolutely a game fans of the genre should give a go.

4) Brawlhalla

Althought it might come off as very derivative of the Super Smash Bros formula, Brawlhalla has original ideas and personality that make it so fun.

One of the best party games you can play with your friends, Brawlhalla is too fun a game to pass up on. It is the perfect couch multiplayer game to play with your friends, and is available for free on the PS4.

3) Warframe

Warframe is not a new title by a long shot, in fact, it is one of the most popular 3rd person online action games. It is free-to-play and offers countless hours of action.

Warframe is an in-depth game that provides players with a lot of content, and given it is a free game, it is surely a steal.

2) Apex Legends

Apex Legends is Respawn Entertainment's foray into the battle royale genre set in the Titanfall universe. Its unique take on the genre sets it apart from its contemporaries.

It has much faster pace than most other games in the genre, and gives the player 13 unique characters (more to come later) to pick from. Apex Legends is available for free across all platforms, including the PS4.

1) Destiny 2

The base game of Destiny 2 is available for free on the PS4, as well as on other platforms. Although, you would have to pay for the expansions.

Destiny 2 offers a tonne of content in the base game itself and players reluctant to the genre can give it a go. Bungie (of Halo fame) knows how to make a great shooter with amazing mechanics, and Destiny 2 is no different.