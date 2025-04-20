7 best free-to-play games on PS5 in May 2025

When it comes to free-to-play games on PS5, you have a wide variety to choose from. The PlayStation 5 is known for its exclusive titles, but it isn't just limited to those. You can enjoy a wide suite of games, from different genres and price ranges, including ones that you don't need to purchase to play.

This article lists some great free-to-play games on PS5 gamers can enjoy in May 2025.

Listing 7 best free-to-play games on PS5 for May 2025

1) Marvel Rivals

A still from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals is one of the best free-to-play games on PS5. It is a 6v6 team-based hero shooter that takes inspiration from Overwatch's formula but gives it a new shiny Marvel-layered coating with some of its own innovations. You can play as several different characters from the prominent and well-known roster of the comic book brand.

Each hero has a unique playstyle with advantages and disadvantages that you must master. Moreover, the title is multiplayer, so you can enjoy it with your friends.

2) Wuthering Waves

A still from Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

For those who want free-to-play games on PS5 that allow players to explore a vast, animated, and vivid open world with an engaging and fluid combat system, Wuthering Waves is an incredible pick. It focuses on Rover, who embarks on a quest to retrieve his lost memories and surmount a mysterious entity known as the Lament.

Wuthering Waves is a great open-world RPG title players can enjoy on PS5.

3) Warframe

A still from Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

When it comes to one of the most content-heavy free-to-play games on PS5, Warframe is frequently on the list of contenders. The looter shooter action RPG focuses on building a Warframe, a bio-metal suit that holds various unique abilities. You can unlock more than 40 Warframes in the game, each with its own abilities, along with a vast suite of customization options.

Warframe is the perfect pick for players who want to spend long hours grinding for their perfect bio-mech build in a vast interplanetary solar system with engaging third-person ranged and melee combat on the PS5.

4) Zenless Zone Zero

A still from Zenless Zone Zero (Image via Cognosphere)

Zenless Zone Zero is an action-adventure hack-and-slash title that drops players in a post-apocalyptic metropolis called New Eridu. Its engaging combat system is focused on agents and their unique abilities (akin to Genshin Impact) with some QTE elements mixed in.

For players who want to enjoy an in-depth combat system with different mechanics like Agent specialties (which stats they're proficient in) and Attributes (Elements like Fire, Ice, Electric, etc.), on the PS5, ZZZ should be their pick.

5) The Finals

A still from The Finals (Image via Embark Studios)

The Finals is a multiplayer-focused team-based shooter that pits groups of three against each other on a fully destructible map. The teams are then tasked with completing certain objectives to win the match. There are also three agent types, with each having its advantages and disadvantages, like the nimble Light build or powerhouse Heavy build.

6) Naraka: Bladepoint

A still from Naraka: Bladepoint (Image via NetEase Games)

Players who want to enjoy a melee-combat-based battle royale with a fast-paced parkour-oriented movement system should play Naraka: Bladepoint. The game also features an extensive character creator, so you can make your dream hero come to life.

A battle-royale title inspired by Chinese mythology that focuses on close-range combat, Naraka: Bladepoint on the PS5 is a great pick.

7) Throne and Liberty

A still from Throne and Liberty (Image via Amazon Games)

Throne and Liberty is an MMORPG that is set inside the open world of Solisium. Its combat encounters include both PvE and PvP battles. Players can take part in solo and co-op dungeons, defeat massive raid bosses, or participate in Siege battles. Talking about the combat system itself, players can master various melee and ranged weapons, ranging from swords and spears to crossbows and wands.

It is one of the best free-to-play games on PS5 gamers can enjoy in May 2025.

