The Steam Autumn Sale 2025 is on, bringing along a wave of new discounts on games, both major and indie, on Valve's popular digital storefront. These include major franchises like Mortal Kombat and DOOM, and lesser-known gems and even forgotten cult-classics.

Ad

Here is a list of the best deals during the Steam Autumn Sale 2025 based on genre. Read on to know more.

Best deals at Steam Autumn Sale 2025

Code Vein is the cheapest it has been yet for this Steam Autumn Sale 2025 (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best Action Games

Ad

Trending

Indulge in challenging real-time combat with these action offers, from underrated classics like Code Vein to genre greats like Nioh.

Best Adventure Games

Embark on a journey to the unknown with these adventure titles across a variety of sub-genres, from side-scroller platformers to narrative-heavy cinematic experiences.

Ad

Best Open-world Games

Explore uncharted lands in Far Cry Primal and Sons of the Forest, while Prototype and Mafia 3 Definitive Edition offer engrossing experiences in an urban environment, all discounted during the Steam Autumn Sale 2025.

Delve into the depths of Amnesia: The Bunker, a thrilling WW1 horror experience (Image via Frictional Games)

Best RPGs

Ad

Take a look at a fresh variety of role-playing gems, from beloved eurojank gems like ELEX 2 and Greedfall to turn-based offerings such as Solasta: Crown of the Magister and South Park: The Fractured But Whole.

Best Horror Games

Celebrate the Halloween season with these unique horror games, from the WW1 trenches of Amnesia: The Bunker to the co-operative matches across gruesome maps in The Outlast Trials.

Ad

Best First-person Shooter Games

These high-octane FPS games discounted during the Steam Autumn Sale 2025 are bound to get the blood pumping and the adrenaline flowing with chaotic action and challenging gameplay.

Best Third-person Shooter Games

Ad

Experience several different third-person titles, from the stealth sandbox of Sniper Elite 5 and the daunting, harsh environments of Rise of the Tomb Raider, to the cathartic gunplay of Gungrave G.O.R.E. and the goofy world of Saints Row (2022).

Push your limits to win at any cost in Tekken 8 (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best Co-op Games

Ad

Have a friend or loved one tag along for the laid-back adventures in Haven and Biped, while Starship Troopers: Extermination and GTFO are challenging squad shooters that demand precise gameplay and coordination.

Best Multiplayer Games

Take on the thrill of multiplayer action with these online games, from the melee battles in MORDHAU to the militaristic warfare of Isonzo and Ready or Not during this Steam Autumn Sale 2025.

Ad

Best Fighting Games

The latest picks across several iconic fighting game franchises have been discounted, on top of a deep discount for the original Demon Slayer arena fighter.

Built the academy of your dreams in Two Point Campus (Image via SEGA)

Best Racing Games

Ad

From the slower-paced Snowrunner to the thrill of the Mexican countryside in Forza Horizon 5, there is something for every vehicle fan here.

Best Strategy Games

Whether you are a fan of 4X strategy offerings or prefer a real-time tactical approach with Desperados 3, here are some of the best strategy game discounts

Ad

Best Simulation Games

From management sims to realistic experiences, these simulation games are a must-grab during the Steam Autumn Sale 2025

The Steam Autumn Sale 2025 ends on October 6, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.