The Steam Autumn Sale 2025 is on, bringing along a wave of new discounts on games, both major and indie, on Valve's popular digital storefront. These include major franchises like Mortal Kombat and DOOM, and lesser-known gems and even forgotten cult-classics.
Here is a list of the best deals during the Steam Autumn Sale 2025 based on genre. Read on to know more.
Best deals at Steam Autumn Sale 2025
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Best Action Games
Indulge in challenging real-time combat with these action offers, from underrated classics like Code Vein to genre greats like Nioh.
- Lords of the Fallen (2014) (95% off at $1.49)
- CODE VEIN (90% off at $5.99)
- WILD HEARTS (90% off at $6.99)
- Nioh: Complete Edition (85% of $7.49)
Best Adventure Games
Embark on a journey to the unknown with these adventure titles across a variety of sub-genres, from side-scroller platformers to narrative-heavy cinematic experiences.
- Scribblenauts Unlimited (90% off at $1.99)
- Slime Rancher (90% off at $1.99)
- Somerville (75% at $4.99)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (65% off at $17.49)
Best Open-world Games
Explore uncharted lands in Far Cry Primal and Sons of the Forest, while Prototype and Mafia 3 Definitive Edition offer engrossing experiences in an urban environment, all discounted during the Steam Autumn Sale 2025.
- Mafia 3 Definitive Edition (90% off at $2.99)
- Far Cry Primal (90% off at $2.99)
- Prototype (80% off $3.99)
- Sons of the Forest (67% off at $9.89)
Best RPGs
Take a look at a fresh variety of role-playing gems, from beloved eurojank gems like ELEX 2 and Greedfall to turn-based offerings such as Solasta: Crown of the Magister and South Park: The Fractured But Whole.
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole (90% off at $2.99)
- Greedfall (90% off at $3.49)
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister (75% off at $7.49)
- ELEX 2 (75% off at $12.49)
Best Horror Games
Celebrate the Halloween season with these unique horror games, from the WW1 trenches of Amnesia: The Bunker to the co-operative matches across gruesome maps in The Outlast Trials.
- The Chant (90% off at $2.49)
- Call of Cthulhu (85% off at $2.99)
- Amnesia: The Bunker (77% off at $5.74)
- The Outlast Trials (70% off at $11.99)
Best First-person Shooter Games
These high-octane FPS games discounted during the Steam Autumn Sale 2025 are bound to get the blood pumping and the adrenaline flowing with chaotic action and challenging gameplay.
- DOOM Eternal (90% off at $3.99)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun (85% off at $5.99)
- High on Life (75% off at $9.99)
- Trepang2 (60% off at $11.99)
Best Third-person Shooter Games
Experience several different third-person titles, from the stealth sandbox of Sniper Elite 5 and the daunting, harsh environments of Rise of the Tomb Raider, to the cathartic gunplay of Gungrave G.O.R.E. and the goofy world of Saints Row (2022).
- Sniper Elite 5 (90% off at $4.99)
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. (90% off at $2.99)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider (90% off at $2.99)
- Saints Row (85% off at $4.49)
Best Co-op Games
Have a friend or loved one tag along for the laid-back adventures in Haven and Biped, while Starship Troopers: Extermination and GTFO are challenging squad shooters that demand precise gameplay and coordination.
- Haven (90% off at $2.49)
- Biped (90% off at $1.49)
- Starship Troopers: Extermination (67% off at $9.89)
- GTFO (63% off at $14.79)
Best Multiplayer Games
Take on the thrill of multiplayer action with these online games, from the melee battles in MORDHAU to the militaristic warfare of Isonzo and Ready or Not during this Steam Autumn Sale 2025.
- MORDHAU (85% off at $4.49)
- Isonzo (80% off at $5.99)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2023 (67% off at $19.79)
- Ready or Not (50% off at $24.99)
Best Fighting Games
The latest picks across several iconic fighting game franchises have been discounted, on top of a deep discount for the original Demon Slayer arena fighter.
- Mortal Kombat 11 (95% off at $2.49)
- Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (75% off at $14.99)
- Tekken 8 (50% off at $29.99)
- Guilty Gear Strive (50% off at $19.99)
Best Racing Games
From the slower-paced Snowrunner to the thrill of the Mexican countryside in Forza Horizon 5, there is something for every vehicle fan here.
- RIDE 3 (90% off at $2.99)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (75% off at $9.99)
- Snowrunner (60% off at $11.99)
- Forza Horizon 5 (50% off at $29.99)
Best Strategy Games
Whether you are a fan of 4X strategy offerings or prefer a real-time tactical approach with Desperados 3, here are some of the best strategy game discounts
- Desperados 3 (90% off at $3.99)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 (90% off at $5.99)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (75% off at $8.74)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 (65% off at $14.99)
Best Simulation Games
From management sims to realistic experiences, these simulation games are a must-grab during the Steam Autumn Sale 2025
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 (95% off at $0.99)
- Two Point Campus (90% off at $2.99)
- Elite Dangerous (90% off at $1.99)
- theHunter: Call of the Wild (87% off at $2.59)
The Steam Autumn Sale 2025 ends on October 6, 2025.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.